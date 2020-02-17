COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside drops two to McPherson

McPHERSON, Kansas -- Morningside dropped a pair of games to McPherson on Monday. McPherson won the first game 16-1 and then took the second game 6-1.
Morningside was held to three hits in the loss to McPherson. Carter Kratz hit a double and Adam Carlson scored the Mustangs lone run.
In the second game, Billy Mount went the first five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three.
Reece Blay was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Wade Canaday and drove in a run.
Morningside falls to 4-6 on the season.
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 8, WAYNE STATE 7: Despite senior outfielder Brendan Madsen going 5-6 at the plate, the Wayne State baseball team fell 8-7 in 10 innings Monday afternoon at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri. The host Bearcats salvaged the final game of the three game series and are now 3-5 on the year while Wayne State falls to 4-3 on the season.
The Wildcats opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Madsen scored on a ground out by Bryce Bisenius.
After Southwest Baptist scored two runs in the first, WSC regained the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs on a two-run home run by Colin Chick.
The host Bearcats answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.
Wayne State’s fifth inning run came on an RBI single from Noah Roberts. The other Wildcat run was scored on Madsen's RBI double.
Wayne State scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning as Madsen produced another run scoring single. Peyton Barnes singled and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 7-7, sending the game into extra innings.
Southwest Baptist won the game in the bottom of the 10th using two hits and a walk to score the game winning run for the 8-7 win.
Madsen paced WSC at the plate going 5-6 with a double and two RBI. Neumann was 2-3 with a double and two runs scored while Roberts finished 2-2 with a pair of singles and an RBI. Peyton Hanson and Alex Logelin each went 2-5 with a double while Chick belted a two-run homer.
Wayne State returns to action this weekend playing a three game series at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas with a doubleheader Saturday at noon and a nine-inning game Sunday at noon.
Sunday
BAYLOR 7, NEBRASKA 02 Nebraska led Baylor, 2-0, after the top of the third, but the Bears responded with seven unanswered runs on its way to a 7-2 win.
Aaron Palensky was 2-for-4 with a double for Nebraska but no one else had multiple hits for the Huskers. Luke Roskam and Drew Gilin each had RBIs for the Huskers.
PITTSBURGH 10, IOWA 8: In a game that saw five lead changes and two ties, the University of Iowa baseball team fell, 10-8, to Pittsburgh on Sunday in the finale of the Snowbird Classic.
Iowa finished the weekend 2-1 with wins over Kent State and Saint Joseph’s.
Iowa's Izaya Fullardf hit a home run, scored twice and had three RBIs and Dylan Nedved was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Justin Jenkins was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Ben Norman and Austin Martin each scored a run and had an RBI.