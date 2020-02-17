COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside drops two to McPherson

McPHERSON, Kansas -- Morningside dropped a pair of games to McPherson on Monday. McPherson won the first game 16-1 and then took the second game 6-1.

Morningside was held to three hits in the loss to McPherson. Carter Kratz hit a double and Adam Carlson scored the Mustangs lone run.

In the second game, Billy Mount went the first five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three.

Reece Blay was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Wade Canaday and drove in a run.

Morningside falls to 4-6 on the season.

SOUTHWEST BAPTIST 8, WAYNE STATE 7: Despite senior outfielder Brendan Madsen going 5-6 at the plate, the Wayne State baseball team fell 8-7 in 10 innings Monday afternoon at Southwest Baptist in Bolivar, Missouri. The host Bearcats salvaged the final game of the three game series and are now 3-5 on the year while Wayne State falls to 4-3 on the season.

The Wildcats opened the scoring in the top of the first inning when Madsen scored on a ground out by Bryce Bisenius.

After Southwest Baptist scored two runs in the first, WSC regained the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs on a two-run home run by Colin Chick.