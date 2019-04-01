SIOUX CITY -- Morningside split with Mount Marty on Monday, losing the series 3-1 to Mount Marty over the weekend. Mount Marty swept Sunday's games. Morningside won the first game on Monday 4-1 but lost the second game 6-3.
Morninginsde fell to 16-9 overall and 5-7 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty improves to 14-13 overall and 7-5 in the GPAC.
In the first game, Morningside scored two runs in the second inning to take the lead. Mount Marty scored in the fifth inning but the Mustangs put the game away with a two-run sixth inning for the 4-1 win.
Billy Mount went six innings for the win, giving up one run on only four hits, striking out four and walking one. Elliot Conover pitched the final 2/3 inning, giving up a hit, to get the save.
Andrew Kasperbauer was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. It was his ninth double of the season. Derrick Johnson drove in two runs.
Mount Marty scored first in the second game with a run in the second inning. The Lancers then scored four runs in the third and Morningside was playing catch-up as the Mustangs lost 6-3.
Adam Carlson hit a double and scored a run and Levi Davidson was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Carter Kratz was 2-for-3 and Dylan Gasner and Brandon McClintock each drove in a run.
Northwestern sweeps Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Northwestern picked up two Great Plains Athletic Conference wins on Monday, sweeping Hastings 6-2 and 18-4.
In the first game, Hastings had a 2-1 lead when Northwestern scored a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead. A three-run seventh inning gave the Red Raiders (11-15) the 6-2 win.
Alec Rickabaugh went all seven innings, giving up two unearned runs on four hits, walking only one and striking out two.
Britton Yoder was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Colton Harold scored a run and had an RBI. Ben De Boer, A.J. Nitzschke and Josh Fakkema each drove in a run. Drew Schutt hit a double.
Northwestern had an 8-0 lead after two innings in the second game and scored 10 runs in the fourth en route to the 18-4 win.
Brady Roberts went the first six innings, giving up one run on only two hits, walking five and striking out two.
Austin Zylstra was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs and Sutton Derr was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and a run scored. Harold scored twice and had two RBIs and Schutt was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Nitzschke was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs and De Boer was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Mason O'Donnell and Alex Fuhs each scored twice and Yoder and Zachary Rosson each drove in a run.
WSC wins 10th straight
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State capitalized on Northern State errors to knock off the Wolves 3-2 Monday.
The Wildcats grabbed their 10th straight win of the season, moving to 19-7 (10-3 NSIC). The sweep dropped the Wolves to 10-14 (5-8 NSIC). The Wildcats have swept their last four opponents in the conference after an 0-3 start in the league.
WSC pitcher Lawson Zenner pitched the first five innings, striking out five. He gave up one run on two hits. NSU did take Zenner for a solo home run in the second inning.
In the sixth inning, WSC generated some offense.
The game remained in a standstill until the top of the sixth, when the Wildcats generated some offense. With runners on the corners, an Alex Logelin stolen base forced the Northern State catcher into a throwing error that scored Brendan Madsen and Logelin to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Wayne State added to their lead an inning later. Travis Miller singled with two outs and then scored on an error for a 3-1 advantage.
Northern State responded in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run.
Charles Hasty picked up his fifth save of the season. An opening walk was followed by back-to-back strikeouts, before forcing a routine fly-out to end the game.
The Wildcats travel to St. Cloud State to take on the Huskies in midweek action, with first pitch of the doubleheader slated for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.