SIOUX CITY -- Morningside split a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader on Sunday, winning the first game 5-4 and then dropping the second 6-4 to Dakota Wesleyan.
Morningside is 26-17 overall and 14-13 in the GPAC, good for seventh place heading into the GPAC tournament. DWU is 21-20 and 15-11 in the GPAC, sitting in fourth place.
In the first game, DWU took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Morningside went up 3-2 in the second before DWU got the lead back with two runs in the third. Morningside scored two runs in the fourth inning to go up 5-4 and went on to win.
Billy Mount went the first 4 1/3 innings to get the win. Spencer Wyant pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as he didn't allow a hit and Elliot Conover pitched a perfect seventh inning to get the save.
Derrick Johnson scored twice and drove in a run and Levi Davidson, Jordan Pierce and Brandon McClintock each scored a run.
DWU took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning of the second game and Morningside couldn't catch up in the 6-1 loss.
Sam Huska was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Shea Patterson was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
HASTINGS 1-4, BRIAR CLIFF 0-1: Hastings swept Briar Cliff on Sunday and knocked the Chargers out of the top eight in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings won 1-0 and 4-1.
Briar Cliff fell to 22-26 overall and 11-17 in the GPAC, one game behind Doane for the eighth spot in the GPAC tournament. Briar Cliff lost 13 of its final 14 GPAC games. Hastings is 12-29 overall and 6-21 in the GPAC.
In the first game, Briar Cliff outhit Hastings 7-5 but couldn't get a runner around to score. Hastings scored its lone run in the seventh inning for the walk-off win.
Jacob Wesselman went 6 1/3 innings, giving up only one run on five hits, walking only one and striking out four. Peyton Griesert went 2-for-3 with a double in the loss.
The second game was tied 1-1 after the first inning. Hastings broke the game open with three runs in the seventh for the 4-1 win.
Harrison Jestel went the first six innings for Briar Cliff, giving up two runs on seven hits. He didn't walk a batter and stuck out six. Nick Robinson drove in a run, Rodney Scarver was 2-for-5 and Michael Anthony was 2-for-4.
AUGUSTANA 13-10, WAYNE STATE 2-1:
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State dropped a twinbill to No. 24 Augustana Sunday. The two losses drop Wayne State to 31-15 (22-11 NSIC) while the Vikings move to 33-14 (26-6 NSIC) in the season.
Augustana drew first blood in the first game of the afternoon, cranking six runs and seven hits in the opening inning.
The Vikings continued their offensive production in the second, putting the Wildcats in an early 8-0 hole after two innings.
Wayne State responded in the bottom of the third on Alex Logelin's sacrifice fly. Augustana added two runs in the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wayne State scored on Jake Lorenzini's RBI single.
Augustana added three more runs in the top of the seventh for the 13-2 win.
Augustana jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game.
Andrew Hanson responded in the second inning for the ‘Cats with a solo home run. Augustana took the lead back in the third with a run. Four runs in the sixth put the Vikings up 6-1.
Two runs in each the top of the eighth and ninth innings added to the Viking lead, taking game two of the doubleheader 10-1 while grabbing the series win over the Wildcats.
Wayne State wraps up the regular season in a Wednesday doubleheader against Upper Iowa in Fayette.
Saturday
BRIAR CLIFF 7-1, HASTINGS 1-3: The Chargers scored six times in the top of the eighth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and went on to down the Broncos in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday. The Broncos came back to get a split in the second game behind a four-hitter from pitcher Keegan Thurston.
Peyton Greisert's RBI ground out scored pinch-runner T.J. Egberts who came on for Amulfo Gutierrez who led off the frame with a single. Nick Robinson later added a two-run triple to provide some insurance for the Chargers. Daylen Blair went the distance for the pitching win in the opener, fanning four while limiting the Broncos to seven hits and one walk.
In the second game, the Chargers trailed 3-0 entering the seventh inning and broke through on Ben Pigg's RBI single that scored Gutierrez, who hit a one-out double. Briar Cliff ended its regular season with a 22-24 mark and a 11-15 GPAC record.