JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Morningside lost the first game 11-9 of Saturday's doubleheader against Jamestown but the Mustangs salvaged a split and won one game in the four-game series with a 16-9 win.
Morningside is 23-16 overall and 11-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Jamestown is 28-14 and 17-7 in the GPAC.
Morningside had a 4-1 lead after three innings when Jamestown scored two runs in the fourth. Morningside game back with two runs in the sixth to go up 6-3 but when Jamestown tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. The Mustangs retook the lead with three runs in the seventh but a walk-off grand slam gave Jamestown an 11-9 victory.
Andrew Kasperbauer hit a home run and had two RBIs and Levi Davidson was 2-for-4 with a solo home run an a double. Dylan Gasner was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs and Nic Metcalf was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Carter Kratz was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Jamestown took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Mustangs tied the game in the fourth when Jamestown retook the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Morningside took the lead with four runs in the seventh but Jamestown took the lead again with five runs in the eighth. The Mustangs took the lead for good with 10 runs in the ninth inning for the 16-9 win.
Metcalf was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs and Devin Nielsen was 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Kaperbauer was 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and Derrick Johnson hit a double. Davidson was 2-for-6 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs and Kratz scored three times. Sam Huska was 2-for-6 with two runs and Shea Patterson drove in a run.
MIDLAND 8-11, BRIAR CLIFF 1-7: The Chargers slide continued as Midland swept Briar Cliff 8-1 and 11-7 on Saturday, extending the Chargers losing streak to 10 games.
Briar Cliff fell to 20-23 overall and 10-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improved to 22-20 overall and 15-9 in the GPAC.
Midland held Briar Cliff to six hits in the first game.
Brady Harpenau was 2-for-3 in the loss and Trevor Adler scored the lone run.
Briar Cliff had a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game but Midland got a run in the third and seven in the fifth to take the lead. Midland scored three runs in the seventh to put the game out of reach in the 11-7 win.
Arnulfo Gutierrez hit a solo home run in the loss and Swayer Olson hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Rodney Scarver was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Nick Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Adler was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Tyler Hill was 2-for-4.
DORDT 4, HASTINGS 1: Dordt ended an eight-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over Hastings on Friday in Yankton, S.D.
Dordt improved to 5-23 overall and 6-22 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings fell to 7-26 overall and 2-18 in the GPAC.
Dordt took an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the first inning. Chris Schieber hit a two-run double and Jayson Curtis drew a bases loaded walk for the three runs. Hastings scored a run in the second but that's all the Broncos got. The Defenders scored a run in the fourth on a Schrieber RBI single for the 4-1 win.
Luke Drooper pitched a complete game for Dordt in the win, giving up only one earned run.
Schrieber had three hits and three RBIs in the win.
MOUNT MARTY 13, DORDT 10: Mount Marty held Dordt scoreless after the third inning to claim a 13-10 victory over the Defenders on Friday.
Mount Marty took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Dordt came back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs. Cam Pfafman drove in a run with an RBI single and Steve Tiersma scored on a wild pitch.
Mount Marty came back with five runs in the second and two more in the third to go up 10-2 but just like the first inning, Dordt had an answer with eight runs in the bottom half of the third. Pfafman, Chris Schrieber and Andrew Pullar each drove in a run with an RBI double. David Laurenti had an RBI single. Laurenti and Lucas Nelson both scored on bases loaded walks. Logan Cline hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a run and Pfafman drove in another run to finish the scoring to tie the game at 10.
Mount Marty came back with two runs in the fourth to take the lead for good and added an insurance run in the seventh for the 13-10 win.
Pfafman led Dordt with three hits and three RBIs.