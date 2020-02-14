COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern drops its season opener
View Comments
COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern drops its season opener

{{featured_button_text}}

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Northwestern College opened its 2020 baseball season with a tough assignment, facing unbeaten Central Baptist (Ark.) and the Raiders struck first but were outscored 16-9 in the first game of a dooubleheader played Friday afternoon.

Central Baptist moved to 9-0 on the season after completing the sweep with a 14-6 win in the nightcap.

Northwestern got a two-run home run from Drew Schutt in the top of the first inning of the opener to grab a 2-0 lead but Central Baptist scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take that lead and eight more in the second to grab a double-digit cushion.

Kip Cullinan got the Raiders back on the scoreboard with a two-rin double in the third frame, plating both Sutton Derr and Colton Harold who also had hits in the inning.

Schutt came back to hit another two-run clout in the first inning of the nightcap and Northwestern led 3-0 after its first at bat. Central Baptist again responding with a big bottom of the first, this time scoring six run. The Raiders were able to pull within 6-5 in the second inning on a two-run homer by Jaden Snyder.

The two teams are scheduled to play another pair of games Satuday starting at 11 a.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News