COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern drops its season opener

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Northwestern College opened its 2020 baseball season with a tough assignment, facing unbeaten Central Baptist (Ark.) and the Raiders struck first but were outscored 16-9 in the first game of a dooubleheader played Friday afternoon.
Central Baptist moved to 9-0 on the season after completing the sweep with a 14-6 win in the nightcap.
Northwestern got a two-run home run from Drew Schutt in the top of the first inning of the opener to grab a 2-0 lead but Central Baptist scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take that lead and eight more in the second to grab a double-digit cushion.
Kip Cullinan got the Raiders back on the scoreboard with a two-rin double in the third frame, plating both Sutton Derr and Colton Harold who also had hits in the inning.
Schutt came back to hit another two-run clout in the first inning of the nightcap and Northwestern led 3-0 after its first at bat. Central Baptist again responding with a big bottom of the first, this time scoring six run. The Raiders were able to pull within 6-5 in the second inning on a two-run homer by Jaden Snyder.
The two teams are scheduled to play another pair of games Satuday starting at 11 a.m.