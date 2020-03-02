COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern splits on Monday

Harold was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs and Jaden Snyder was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sutton Derr hit a double and scored twice and Josh Fakkema was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Cullinan was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Hunter Rynders scored twice. Drew Schutt was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Vogel and Jacob Kindhart each drove in a run.

Brady Roberts struck out six batters in the first five innings and Evan Olesen allowed only one hit in the next two innings of work.

BRIAR CLIFF SPLITS: Briar Cliff fell in extra innings on Sunday during its first game, 13-12 in 12 innings, to St. Thomas but the Chargers bounced back and snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 19-3 victory over Park University-Gilbert.

Briar Cliff is now 2-9 after Sunday's two games.

St. Thomas had a 7-2 lead after five innings when Briar Cliff mounted a comeback with eight runs in the top of the sixth to go up 10-7. St. Thomas answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth retake the lead at 11-10. Briar Cliff kept the game going with two runs in the top of the ninth to go up 12-11 but couldn't put the game away when St. Thomas tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Then in the 12th, St. Thomas got the winning run.