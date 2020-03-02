COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern splits on Monday

NORTHWESTERN SPLITS: Northwestern lost a 10-4 game to Presentation to start Monday's action but Northwestern had no problem with Park University-Gilbert in the first game of the day for a 14-4 victory but the Red Raiders.
Northwestern is now 4-6 on the season after Monday's games.
Northwestern opened the game against Presentation with three runs in the first inning but Presentation answered with three of its own to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Presentation added a run in the third to take the lead before the Red Raiders tied the game in the sixth with a run. Then Presentation took over with two runs in the seventh and four in the eighth for a 10-4 victory.
Colton Harold was 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI for Northwestern and Kip Cullinan was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Noa Vogel hit a double and scored a run and Zachary Rosson drove in a run.
Northwestern scored four runs in the first inning against PU-Gilbert. Park scored two in the second but Northwestern stayed up by three runs with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Park added a run each in the third and fourth innings to get within one when the Red Raiders took over.
Northwestern scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and then got four in the fifth, another run in the sixth and three in the seventh for a 14-4 victory
Harold was 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs and Jaden Snyder was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sutton Derr hit a double and scored twice and Josh Fakkema was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Cullinan was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Hunter Rynders scored twice. Drew Schutt was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Vogel and Jacob Kindhart each drove in a run.
You have free articles remaining.
Brady Roberts struck out six batters in the first five innings and Evan Olesen allowed only one hit in the next two innings of work.
BRIAR CLIFF SPLITS: Briar Cliff fell in extra innings on Sunday during its first game, 13-12 in 12 innings, to St. Thomas but the Chargers bounced back and snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 19-3 victory over Park University-Gilbert.
Briar Cliff is now 2-9 after Sunday's two games.
St. Thomas had a 7-2 lead after five innings when Briar Cliff mounted a comeback with eight runs in the top of the sixth to go up 10-7. St. Thomas answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth retake the lead at 11-10. Briar Cliff kept the game going with two runs in the top of the ninth to go up 12-11 but couldn't put the game away when St. Thomas tied the game with a run in the bottom half of the inning. Then in the 12th, St. Thomas got the winning run.
Darnell Prince was 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs for Briar Cliff and Connor Lange drove in three runs. Brady Harpenau was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Ben Pigg scored twice and had an RBI. Mike Anthony was 2-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI and Dylan Speer was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Trevor Adler and Dawson Forcella each scored a run and had an RBI.
Briar Cliff started the game against PU-Gilbert with three runs in the first and the offense never slowed down in the win.
Prince was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and six RBIs and Harpenau hit a triple and scored two runs. Graham Palsma hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI and Harrison Jestel was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Trevor Adler was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Pigg was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Tyler Hill was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs. T.J. Egbarts scored four times and Connor Lange was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mike Anthony scored a run and had an RBI and Jake Hubbard drove in a run.
Dalen Blair went the first five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Ryan Perason pitching the next two innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out four.