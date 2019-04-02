CRETE, Neb. -- Northwestern split a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader with Doane on Tuesday. Doane won the first game 7-6. Northwestern held on for a 6-5 win in the second game.
Northwestern is 12-16 overall and 6-6 in the GPAC. Doane is 11-17 overall and 7-5 in the GPAC.
Doane had a 6-1 lead after four innings in the first game against Northwestern. The Red Raiders tied the game in the fifth with five runs but Doane scored a run in the bottom of the fifth in the 7-6 win.
Ben De Boer and Britton Yoder both hit a double and scored a run for Northwestern. Josh Fakkema drove in two runs and Drew Schutt was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Austin Zylstra had an RBI and a run and A.J. Nitzschke and Zachary Rosson each drove in a run.
Northwestern scored five runs in the first inning and the Red Raiders held on for the 6-5 lead.
Colton Harold hit his third home run of the season and drove in two runs. Schutt hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Nitzschke hit a double. De Boer was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Sutton Derr was 2-for-4 with a run.
Dordt splits with Midland
Dordt lost the first game of Monday’s doubleheader to Midland 4-0 but overcame two deficits to beat Midland 6-4 in the second game.
With the win, Dordt’s record on the season is 5-14 overall and 2-10 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland is 11-16 overall and 4-6 in the GPAC.
In the 4-0 loss, Midland scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead. Midland added an insurance run in the fifth to go up 4-0.
Dordt only had one hit in the loss and that was Jason Howerda’s double.
Midland scored a run on three hits in the first inning of the second game. Dordt answered with two runs to go up 2-1. Parker Hamann drove in a run with a single and Justin Bond scored on a passed ball.
Midland retook the lead in the third inning with three runs on two hits.
Dordt broke through in the fifth inning with four runs on three hits. Logan Cline drove in Hamann with an RBI single. Austin Pullar scored on a passed ball and Steven Tiermsma drove in two with a double for the 6-4 lead.
Justin Bond and Hamann both went 2-for-4. Luke Drooger won his second game of the season and struck out nine batters with only one walk in five innings. Cole Vande Vegte got the save has he had two strikeouts and one walk in two innings.
Dordt travels to Briar Cliff for a doubleheader on Friday.