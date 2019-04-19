ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Northwestern earned a split of their four-game weekend baseball series with Concordia after taking both games of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader action played Friday. Game scores were 5-3 and 7-1.
The Raiders scored all five of their runs in the fourth inning of the opener to erase an early 1-0 Bulldogs lead. Northwestern pooled three singles and three errors in the inning to get the game one win. Drew Schutt, Colton Herald and A.J. Nitzschke each drove in a run in the first game for the Raiders. Evan Olesen got the pitching win in the opener, working through 11 hits over five inning while fanning two.
In the second game, Josh Fakkema hit a two-run home run and Zachary Rosson had four hits and drove in two for Northwestern (18-21 overall and 12-11 GPAC). The Raiders had 15 hits in the nightcap and Brady Roberts pitched eight innings giving up eight hits and a walk while fanning three to get the pitching win.
Tanner Wauhob, a former West High prep athlete, got the pitching start for Concordia (26-16 overall and 20-4 GPAC) and gave up 11 hits and a walk while fanning five in 4 1/3 innings work. The Bulldogs enter the final week of the GPAC regular season with a two-game lead over Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN 5-6, MORNINGSIDE 4-2: Morningside was trying to climb the ladder in the Great Plains Athletic Conference but the Mustangs suffered a setback when Jamestown, the No. 2 team in the GPAC, swept Morningside 5-4 and 6-2 on Friday in Jamestown, N.D.
Morningside fell to 22-15 overall and 10-11 in the GPAC. Jamestown is 27-13 overall and 16-6 in the GPAC.
Morningside and Jamestown were tied at 2-2 after three innings when the Mustangs scored a run each in the fourth and the fifth innings to go up 4-2. Jamestown scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the 5-4 win.
Levi Davidson and Jordan Pierce each hit a solo home run in the loss for Morningside. Nic Metcalf was 2-for-3 and Andrew Kasperbauer and Shea Patterson each had an RBI.
Morningside tied the second game at 1-1 with a run in the top of the fifth when Jamestown scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead. Then Jamestown scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to win 6-2.
Carter Kratz was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Levi Davidson was 2-for-4 with a double. Devin Nielsen was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
BUENA VISTA 7, WARTBURG 4: Buena Vista scored three runs late to pull out a 7-4 win over Wartburg on Friday in Storm Lake.
Buena Vista improved to 13-16 overall and 6-8 in the American Rivers Conference. Wartburg fell to 8-21 overall and 5-11 in the A-R-C.
Buena Vista took a 3-0 lead in the third inning but Wartburg scored a run in the fourth and three in the sixth to take the lead. The Beavers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Then Buena Vista scored a run in the seventh and two in the eighth to get the 7-4 win.
Logan Muller was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for BV. The three hits are a career high. Nick Henrichs was 2-for-5 with a run scored and a two-out RBI in the eighth and Porter Sartor had a two-out RBI in the eighth, also. Joe Rock is 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Noah Paper was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Coleman Roberts scored once and had an RBI and Tyler Tennyson and Tyler Stoltze each had an RBI.
MINNESOTA STATE 11-4, WAYNE STATE 2-3: The Mavericks needed 10 innings in the nightcap but went on to sweep the Wildcats in a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader Friday in Mankato, Minn.
After scoring all 11 runs in the first three innings of the opener to win easily, Minnesota State had to sweat out extra innings before eventually getting the sweep on an RBI single by Ty Buck in the 10th frame. Wayne State (28-12, 19-8 NSIC) scored all three of its runs in the second game in the first inning, getting a a run when Travis Miller was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to force home a run and Colin Chick came through later with a two-run single. Pitcher Hunter Wienhoff pitched into the eighth inning in the second game and gave up three runs on eight hits. Minnesota State is now 29-8 overall and 20-5 in conference play.