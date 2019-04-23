STORM LAKE, Iowa - Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton prep athlete Ryley McGregor had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Buena Vista past Nebraska Wesleyan 8-1 in the first game of an American Rivers Conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday. The Beavers completed the sweep with a 9-4 win the in the nightcap. Bryce Rheault had a home run and three RBI's in the nightcap for BVU.
McGregor had an RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 then added a two-run double in the next inning to give the Beavers a 4-1 lead. Tyler Tennyson got the pitching win over BVU, striking out six over eight innings while giving up eight hits and no walks.
Buena Vista is now 17-16 overall and 10-8 in the ARC.
DORDT 13. NORTHWESTERN 6: The Defenders scored in all but the fifth inning and went on to complete a win over the Raiders in a college baseball game that was suspended on April 15.
Luke Drooger got the pitching win for Dordt (7-24) fanning seven batters over seven innings work while his battery mate Chris Schreiber drove in four runs. Cam Pfafman and David Laurenti also dorve in two runs for Dordt. Britton Yoder and Zachary Rosson had two RBIs each to lead Northwestern (18-22).