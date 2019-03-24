WAYNE, Neb. | Jake Lorenzini scored on a Bryce Bisenius' bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon as Wayne State walked off with a 4-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball win over Minnesota Duluth at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
Lorenzini stroked a pinch-hit double to start the ninth and took third base on Brendan Madsen’s ground out. Minnesota Duluth reliever Sean Flaherty intentionally-walked both Alex Logelin and Kyle Thompson, then threw a 3-1 pitch outside the strike zone to Bisenius to end the game and give Wayne State a three-game sweep of the series.
Winners of five straight, Wayne State (14-7, 5-3 NSIC) was paced at the plate by Andrew Hanson, whose 3-for-4 slate included an RBI double. Thompson was 2-for-3, walked twice and hit an RBI single in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Aaron Ras (2-1) allowed one walk and struck out three in an inning of relief. Overall, WSC’s staff fanned 10, five by starter Lawson Zenner and two by reliever Andrew Staebell.
DOANE 11-9, DORDT 4-1: Dordt was limited to a combined 10 hits during Monday’s 11-4 and 9-1 Great Plains Athletic Conference losses to Doane in Sioux Center.
Game 1 action saw the Defenders snap a 1-all tie with three runs in the fourth inning, a frame highlighted by Logan Cline’s two-run triple. However, Doane scored five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Andrew Pullar was 2-for-2 for the Defenders while Steve Tiersma was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Jordan Ritzdorf pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight Defenders in the nightcap. Cline extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single while Dordt (3-12, 0-8 GPAC) also received a single from Lucas Nelson.