WAYNE, Neb. - Wayne State got strong pitching starts from freshmen Ryan Obrecht and Cade Herrmann as it swept Bemidji State 5-2 and 6-0 in Northern Sun Conference baseball action at Pete Chapman Complex Friday.
Obrecht pitched into the seventh inning in the opener and stuck out six while giving up five hits and a walk. Charles Hasty came on to get the save after the Beavers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning. Bryce Bisenius hit a two-run home run, his fifth round-tripper of the season after hitting a sacrifice fly in the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the opener.
Herrmann limited Bemidji to two hits over five innings in the second game, registering four strike outs with two walks. Alex Logelin had a two-run homer in the second game for Wayne State (11-7 overall and 2-3 NSIC). Bemidji State is winless after five loop games and 1-15 overall.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 9-12, DORDT 5-1: The Defenders grabbed early leads in both games of their Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bilt but the Tigers stormed back to win both games as sweep the set played at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
Dordt got an rbi single from Cam Pfafman and a run-scoring single from Lucas Nelson in the first game to take a 2-0 lead in the first frame but Dakota Wesleyan scored once in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to counter a Dordt run and lead 4-3. Pfafman had three hits in the opener for Dordt.
The Defenders got a run in the first inning when Logan Cline dashed home on a double steal but that was all the offense for Dordt (3-10 overall and 0-6 GPAC). A six-run second inning in the nightcap put the Tigers in command. Cline had three of Dordt's five hits in game two.
NORTHWESTERN 4-3, MIDLAND 2-15: Austin Zylstra hit a walk off two-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Raiders a come from behind win over the Warriors in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's baseball doubleheader played in Orange City Friday.
The game was tied after the scheduled seven innings and Midland took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eight on a run-scoring double with one out by Dakota Thornton. After the first two batters were retired in the bottom of the eighth, Ben De Boer kept things alive with a double and A.J. Nitzschke followed with a triple to tie things at 2-2 and set up Zylstra's heroics. Brady Roberts was the starting pitcher for Northwestern and gave up a run on five hits and three walks over seven innings. Mason O'Donnell pitched the eighth and was the winning pitcher in game one for the Raiders.
The Warriors earned a split scoring nine times in the fourth inning to win the second game with ease. Matt Abdelnout, James Kaiser and Sam Braun hit home runs in the nightcap for Midland (6-11 overall and 1-1 MRAC). Zylstra had his second home run of the day for the Raiders (8-12 overall and 2-4 MRAC).
BUENA VISTA 4, SIMPSON 2: Coleman Roberts' two-run single in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and the Beavers went on to win in a American Rivers Conference baseball game played in Indianola Friday evening.
The Beavers got a lead off walk by Bryce Rheault in the eighth and he eventually came around to score what turned out to be the winning run. Roberts had two hit and drove in two while Payton Renning also had two hits and scored a pair of runs. Gage Smart pitched three innings of hitless relief and fanned five to get the pitching win for BVU (7-7 overall and 1-0 ARC). The teams play a doubleheader here starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.