MANKATO, Minn. -- Peyton Barnes and Bryce Bisenius each recorded three hits as Wayne State salvaged the final game of their three-game NSIC series Saturday at No. 25 Minnesota State with a 9-5 victory.
WSC is now 29-12 on the season and 20-8 in league play while Minnesota State is 29-9 and 20-6 in NSIC games.
WSC opened the scoring with three runs in the first inning, led by run-scoring singles from Kyle Thompson and Barnes along with an RBI triple by Andrew Hanson.
The 'Cats added three more runs in the third with Barnes and Jake Lemar producing run-scoring singles while Travis Miller got an RBI on a bases loaded hit batter.
Wayne State took a 7-0 lead in the fourth on consecutive doubles from Bisenius and Hanson.
The host Mavericks cut into the Wildcat lead, plating two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to trim the WSC lead to 7-5.
The Wildcats added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Barnes laced an RBI double that scored Bisenius while Lemar followed with an RBI single that brought home Barnes for the 9-5 final score.
Bisenius finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored while Barnes went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI. Hanson ended 2-for-5 with a double, triple and two RBI while Lemar and Miller each had two hits.
Andrew Staebell (two innings) and Charles Hasty (1 1/3 innings) then shut the door on the Mavericks with 3 1/3 innings of combined scoreless relief to get Wayne State the win.
The Wildcats return to the friendly confines of the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex Wednesday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader vs. Concordia-St. Paul.
MOUNT MARTY 8, DORDT 4: Mount Marty took a 5-1 lead and held on to beat Dordt 8-4 on Saturday.
Dordt fell to 6-24 overall and 3-20 in the Gerat Plains Athletic Conference.
Dordt took a 1-0 lead in the fist inning on Chris Schrieber's RBI single. Mount Marty scored three runs on three hits in the second and added two more runs in the third to go up 5-1.
Mount Marty scored three runs in the sixth to go up 8-1. Dordt came back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.A sacrifice fly scored one run and David Laurenti drove in two more runs but it wasn't enough as Mount Marty held on for the win.
HASTINGS 13, DORDT 1: Hastings scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 13-1 win over Dordt on Saturday.
Dordt was out hit 13-5 and the Defenders lone run came in the seventh on Josh Vanden Berg's RBI double.