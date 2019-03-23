WAYNE, Neb. | Wayne State’s baseball team hiked their winning streak to four games following Saturday’s 8-3, 2-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference sweep over Minnesota Duluth at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
Kyle Thompson’s 3-for-4 slate included an RBI double in the first inning and an RBI single in the second inning. Alex Logelin was 2-for-2 and drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Aidan Breedlove (4-2) allowed three runs, five hits and one walk while striking out five.
Hunter Wienhoff (5-1) combined with two relievers on a four-hitter and struck out seven in seven innings while getting the pitching win in the second game.
Wayne State (13-7, 4-3 NSIC) tied the game on Thompson’s RBI single in the first inning and took the lead in the second on Brendan Madsen’s RBI single. Bryce Bisenius was 2-for-4.
SIMPSON 8-9, BUENA VISTA 5-7: Simpson combined for 25 hits while posting an American Rivers Conference doubleheader sweep Saturday in Indianola, Iowa.
Buena Vista trailed 5-1 before scoring single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Porter Sartor scored on Bryce Rheault’s groundout to pull within 5-4 in the seventh, but Simpson tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Joe Rock and Nick Heinrichs each recorded two hits for Buena Vista in the opener. Second-game action saw Buena Vista (7-9, 1-2 American Rivers Conference) take a 2-0 lead on Tyler Stoltze’s RBI single in the second inning, but Simpson took the lead for keeps with six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Coleman Roberts tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Beavers. Stoltze also recorded two hits.
MIDLAND 5, NORTHWESTERN 4: Andrew Mescher scored an unearned run that gave Northwestern a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth inning of the first game, but Midland scored twice in the bottom of the eighth, the winning run coming unearned.
Austin Zylstra was 2-for-4. Drew Schutt smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Mason O’Donnell suffered the pitching loss in relief.