WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State upset No. 24 Augustana on Saturday with a 4-3 walk-off win. WSC moves to 31-13 overall and a 22-9 in the NSIC. Augustana falls to 31-14 on the season, 24-6 in the NSIC.
Augustana took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. WSC answered in the bottom of the first when Alex Logelin slid underneath a tag at home on Andrew Hanson's hit to tie the game at 1-1.
A couple of errors helped Augustana go up 3-1 in the fourth. WSC made it 3-2 on Hanson's RBI single. A little later, Kyle Thompson scored on an error to tie the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the ninth with Hanson on second with two outs, Travis Miller singled to bring home Hanson for the walk-off win for the Wildcats.
Aiden Breedlove started the game, striking out four batters and allowing five hits and an earned run in six innings. He walked only one. Aaron Ras pitched the final three innings, striking out four and allowing four hits, to get the win. He didn't walk a batter.
CONCORDIA 3-3, DORDT 0-0: The Bulldogs wrapped up the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season baseball title with a pair of shutout wins over the Defenders in games played in Seward, Neb. Saturday.
Dordt was checked on six hits in the twin bill, with Sasha Jabusch tossing a two-hitter with an impressive 17 strike outs in the opener for Concordia.
In the second game. former Sioux City West prep athlete Tanner Wauhob got the pitching start and picked up the win throwing six innings of three-hit ball with six strike outs for Concordia (29-17 overall and 23-5 GPAC).
Lucas Nelson, who had one of the Dordt hits in the first game, added two more in the nightcap. The Defenders close out their season with and 8-28 record, 5-23 in the GPAC.
BRIAR CLIFF 7, HASTINGS 1: The Chargers scored six times in the top of the eighth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and went on to down the Broncos in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Peyton Greisert's RBI ground out scored pinch-runner T.J. Egberts who came on for Amulfo Gutierrez who led off the frame with a single. Nick Robinson later added a two-run triple to provide some insurance for the Chargers. Daylen Blair went the distance for the pitching win in the opener, fanning four while limiting the Broncos to seven hits and one walk.
Friday
MORNINGSIDE 8-6, MIDLAND 4-14: Morningside scored six runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and went on to defeat Midland 8-4 in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball twin bill played at Lewis & Clark Park Friday. The Mustangs lashed out 16 hits in the nightcap to complete the sweep 14-6.
Pitch-hitter Devin Nielsen and Sam Huska each had a two-run single to help fuel the big rally in the opener. The Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the second inning but Dylan Gasner hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame for the Mustangs to tie the score. Aaron Homme pitched all seven innings to get the win in the first game for Morningside, fanning nine batters while giving up seven hits and two walks.
In the second game, the Mustangs scored 11 unanswered runs over the final five inning to overcome a 6-3 Midland lead and win 14-6. Levi Davidson had three hits and drove in three in the second game for Morningside (25-16 overall and 13-12 GPAC) while Huska, Jordan Pierce and Nielsen each added two RBI's. Midland fell to 22-22 overall and 15-11 after the sweep.
NORTHWESTERN 10-11, MOUNT MARTY 1-8: The Raiders wrapped up their regular season with a sweep of the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball games played in Orange City Friday.
Alex Riackabaugh pitched a six-hitter to lead Northwestern to the win in the opener. Rickabaugh gave up a run in the first inning but allowed no further scoring while his team plated five runs in the second inning and three more in the third to take control. Sutton Derr and Josh Fakkema drove in two runs apiece for the Raiders.
Ben De Boer had three hits and drove in three runs to pace the Northwestern offense in the second game. The win gave the Raiders three wins in the four game weekend series and in sixth place in the GPAC standings, a game behind Mount Marty. Both teams have earned league post-season berth with their final postions to be decided by games Sunday by other GPAC schools.