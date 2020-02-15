COLLEGE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Briar Cliff baseball splits in Kansas City

BASEBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 3, OLIVET NAZARENE 2: Remsen St. Mary's High School graduate Jacob Wesselman got the win for the Chargers during a doubleheader in Kansas City.
Wesselman needed 99 pitches in the complete game performance. He allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out 10 and walked just one batter.
The Chargers scored twice in the fourth inning. Darnell Prince hit a two-run home run that scored Harrison Jestel. Jestel led off the inning with a walk.
HARRIS-STOWE STATE 8, BRIAR CLIFF 1: Harris-Stowe State scored thrice in the bottom of the first inning off BCU pitcher Dajuan Griffin, who took the loss.
BCU's lone run was scored in the fifth inning on a Ben Pigg RBI single to left-center field. Jestel scored on that play from second base.
NORTHWESTERN 16-5, CENTRAL BAPTIST 11-4: The Red Raiders scored five runs in the sixth inning to give them the win in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Noa Vogel was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Vogel had a double and a home run in the win.
Colton Harold also homered for his first of the season during the sixth inning. He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Shane Geurink earned the win for Northwestern. He threw two innings, and allowed two hits.
Sutton Derr had a three-hit game in Game 2. One of those hits was a double.
Harold and Drew Schutt both doubled in the nightcap. Matt Seibold stole his first base of the season.
Evan Olesen earned the win in Game 2. He threw 5.1 innings and in that time frame, Olesen allowed four earned runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked three.
Ryan Reynolds got his first save of the season. He struck out one.
SOFTBALL
USD LOSES TWO: South Dakota dropped a pair of games at the Madeira Beach Invitational Saturday, falling 9-7 to Southern Illinois in the opener and 7-0 to Purdue in the nightcap.
The losses send the Coyotes to 3-6 overall and 1-3 on the weekend. USD wraps up play Sunday with games against Monmouth and Central Arkansas.
South Dakota committed six errors in the opening game against the Salukis (1-5) that led to five unearned runs and put the Coyotes in a 6-0 hole through two-and-a-half innings.
An RBI single by Charis Black and a bases-loaded walk by Dylan Underwood helped USD cut the lead in half at 6-3 thru three. Lauren Wobken and Skylar Arellano drove in runs in the fifth inning that made it 9-5. Kiersten Denning’s base hit to left made it 9-6 and Wobken’s sacrifice fly made it a two-run game in the sixth. But USD stranded two in the sixth and went down swinging in the seventh.
Both teams totaled 12 hits in the opener. Black was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson were both 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Purdue (7-2) used home runs from Madison Douglass and Skye Webb to grab a 3-0 lead through three in game two. Rylee Platusic had a pinch hit, two-run triple in the sixth as part of a three-run inning that made it 7-0.
NORTHWESTERN 7, UM-CROOKSTON 3: The Red Raiders scored thrice in the first inning to beat the Golden Eagles at the Husky Dome in St. Cloud.
Samantha Ubben recorded a complete game, as she allowed three runs on seven hits. She struck out eight, and did not walk a Crookston batter.
Jennifer Boever was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.