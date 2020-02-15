COLLEGE BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Briar Cliff baseball splits in Kansas City

Shane Geurink earned the win for Northwestern. He threw two innings, and allowed two hits.

Sutton Derr had a three-hit game in Game 2. One of those hits was a double.

Harold and Drew Schutt both doubled in the nightcap. Matt Seibold stole his first base of the season.

Evan Olesen earned the win in Game 2. He threw 5.1 innings and in that time frame, Olesen allowed four earned runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked three.

Ryan Reynolds got his first save of the season. He struck out one.

SOFTBALL

USD LOSES TWO: South Dakota dropped a pair of games at the Madeira Beach Invitational Saturday, falling 9-7 to Southern Illinois in the opener and 7-0 to Purdue in the nightcap.

The losses send the Coyotes to 3-6 overall and 1-3 on the weekend. USD wraps up play Sunday with games against Monmouth and Central Arkansas.

South Dakota committed six errors in the opening game against the Salukis (1-5) that led to five unearned runs and put the Coyotes in a 6-0 hole through two-and-a-half innings.