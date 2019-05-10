CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Buena Vista used a trio of pitchers to throw its second straight shut out as the No. 2 Beavers knocked off top seeded Coe 4-0 to take the winner's bracket final at the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament held at Veterans Memorial Field Thursday.
Nick Henrichs' checked the Kohawks on three hits and three walks through 5 2/3 innings work before Tyler Tennyson came on to silence Coe until the ninth inning before closer ended things in a non-save situation.
Neither team had an extra base hit but the Beavers were able to throw together three singles and take advantage of a pair of Coe errors to score twice in the second inning to go up 2-0. Henrichs reached on a one-out single, then moved to second when Logan Mueller reached on an error. Catcher Tyler Stoleze and Ryley McGregor hit back to back RBI singles after that to give BVU the lead.
The Beavers added a run to go up 3-0 in the third with Henrcihs hitting a two-out RBI single to score Coleman Roberts who had a two-out single and stole second. A final Buena Vista run scored in the eighth when Joe Rock singled to lead off the inning and came home later in the frame on Mueller's squeeze bunt.
Buena Vista extended its scoreless streak to 37 innings and won for the 12th time in 13 outings. The loss was only the fourth in 37 games for the Kohawks, who play and elimination game Saturday at 10 a.m. The Beavers will play the winner of that game and will need just one win in two games to claim the American Rivers Conference title and and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship.
WINONA STATE 10, WAYNE STATE 2: The Warriors eliminated the Wildcats in a game at the Northern Sun Conference baseball tournament played in St. Cloud, Minn. Friday.
Winona State got two RBI's each from Derek Martin, Chad Herbst and Andrew Pliner to stay alive in the NSIC tournament and improved to 25-22 this season. After going scoreless through three innings, the Warriors scored twice in the fourth inning and three more times in the fifth to go up 5-0. Wayne State got its five run of the game in the bottom of the fifth frame on a solo home run the Peyton Barnes and added another run in the sixth on a lead off solo homer by Jake Lorenzini.
But that was it for the Wayne State offense, which was checked by Winona starter Dillon Whittaker and reliever Nicola Herold on seven hits. Ryan Obrecht took the loss giving up four hits and a pair of walks over 4 1/3 innings work. He ended his season with a 7-2 record.
Wayne State wrapped up its season with a 32-18 record. The Wildcats dropped both of their game at the NSIC tournament, also falling to Minot State 12-4 Thursday.