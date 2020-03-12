COLLEGE BASEBALL: Waldorf defeats Dordt down in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Dordt baseball team lost game one of its doubleheader with Waldorf on Thursday afternoon in Arizona as part of the team’s Spring Break trip, 8-2.

Waldorf got a run in the first but Dordt answered with a run in the third inning when Logan Cline singled and scored on a John Emerson single later in the inning. Parker Hamman walked and came around to score on passed ball in the fourth inning to give Dordt a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short lived with Waldorf scoring six in the fifth inning and Dordt went scoreless the rest of the way.

Dordt had 10 runners left on base to Waldorf’s six.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dordt was outhit 8-7.

Alex Chavez and John Emerson each had two singles.

Logan Cline, Andrew Pullar and David Laurenti all got credit for a single.

Willem Hoekstra pitched four and a third innings and allowed seven runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Peyton Stockwell and Aiden Urbom both pitched an inning and a third with Urbom pitching hitless ball and Stockwell allowed one run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0