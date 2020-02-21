COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wayne State's Bisenius homers twice in opener

WICHITA, Kan. — Wayne State College senior Bryce Bisenius went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and two run homer along with seven RBI in the opener to help Wayne State earn a non-conference college baseball split at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas Friday afternoon. The Wildcats won the opener 14-10 followed by a 10-6 loss to the host Jets in the second contest. WSC is now 5-4 on the year while Newman is 4-8.

In the opener, the Wildcats built a 9-2 lead only to watch the home team Jets rally for a 10-9 advantage. WSC then rallied with five runs in the top of the ninth to steal a 14-10 victory over Newman.

WSC opened the scoring in the top of the first on a two-run homer from Bryce Bisenius for a 2-0 lead. The ‘Cats added another run in the second on a solo blast from Jake Lemar for a 3-0 advantage.

After Newman scored a run in the bottom of the second, Wayne State erupted for five runs in the third on six hits to take an 8-1 lead. One of the key hits in the inning was a grand slam homer from Bisenius while Brendan Madsen added an RBI single.

Wayne State took a 9-2 lead in the fourth inning as Noah Roberts doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bisenius.