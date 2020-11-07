COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Alex Van Kalsbeek records first career college double-double

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alex Van Kalsbeek recorded a double-double on Saturday to help the Northwestern College men's basketball team beat Bellevue 76-60.
Van Kalsbeek, an MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate turned freshman, scored a game-high 21 points then brought down 10 rebounds in his second game at the collegiate level.
The Red Raiders closed out the first half with an 11-4 run, and from there, they built a double-digit lead into the second half.
Northwestern led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
Craig Sterk recorded a double-double off the bench. He scored 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwestern had five men in double-digit points. The other three were Trent Hilbrands (15), Keegan Van Egdom (13) and Jay Small (10).
The Red Raiders dominated the rebounding battle, 45-30. Northwestern had 11 offensive rebounds. Sterk and Van Kalsbeek each had three offensive boards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!