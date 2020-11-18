COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff, Morningside come away with road non-conference wins

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Northwestern College women's basketball team tried to keep up with Jamestown on Wednesday night, but the Red Raiders lost 70-65 on the road in GPAC play.

Emilee Danner hit a shot that put the Red Raiders up 63-62 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left but the Jimmies held Northwestern without a field goal the rest of the way.

Danner hit two free throws with 12 seconds left for Northwestern's last two points.

Danner led Northwestern with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Sammy Blum had 11 points and six assists.

LATE TUESDAY

MORNINGSIDE 74, DAKOTA STATE 67: The Morningside College women's basketball team went on an 10-0 third-quarter run that helped the 24th-ranked Mustangs beat Dakota State on Tuesday night.

DSU's Elsie Aslesen opened up the second half with a 3-pointer in the corner, but after that, the Mustangs went on their run.

Chloe Lofstrom led off the run with a basket in the paint with 9 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Then, Faith Meyer and Sierra Mitchell hit 3-pointers. Sophia Peppers also had a basket inside the 3-point line in-between Meyer's and Mitchell's 3s.