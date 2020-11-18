COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff, Morningside come away with road non-conference wins

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Northwestern College women's basketball team tried to keep up with Jamestown on Wednesday night, but the Red Raiders lost 70-65 on the road in GPAC play.
Emilee Danner hit a shot that put the Red Raiders up 63-62 with 2 minutes, 19 seconds left but the Jimmies held Northwestern without a field goal the rest of the way.
Danner hit two free throws with 12 seconds left for Northwestern's last two points.
Danner led Northwestern with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Sammy Blum had 11 points and six assists.
LATE TUESDAY
MORNINGSIDE 74, DAKOTA STATE 67: The Morningside College women's basketball team went on an 10-0 third-quarter run that helped the 24th-ranked Mustangs beat Dakota State on Tuesday night.
DSU's Elsie Aslesen opened up the second half with a 3-pointer in the corner, but after that, the Mustangs went on their run.
Chloe Lofstrom led off the run with a basket in the paint with 9 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Then, Faith Meyer and Sierra Mitchell hit 3-pointers. Sophia Peppers also had a basket inside the 3-point line in-between Meyer's and Mitchell's 3s.
Morningside shot well from beyond the 3-point line throughout the game. The Mustangs were 12-for-24 from deep range. Meyer and Mitchell each hit four 3s while Tayte Hansen hit three 3s off the bench.
Peppers hit the 12th 3-pointer in the game, too.
Four of the five Mustangs starters scored in double figures. Meyer and Mitchell both had 16 points.
Lofstrom had 15 points and Peppers scored 12. Hansen had 13 points.
The Mustangs' fifth starter, South Sioux City High School grad McKenna Sims, didn't score but she had six assists.
Lofstrom led the rebounding attack with eight.
Savannah Walsdorf led DSU with 21 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 70, WALDORF 57: The Chargers held Waldorf to 22 first-half points en route to get a road win in Forest City on Tuesday.
BCU led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter.
THe Chargers went on an 11-2 run in that quarter. Kennedy Beene and Madelyn Deitchler both score four points each in that stretch.
Deitchler led the Chargers with 16 points, as she was one of four starters to reach double figures in scoring.
Benne and Cherokee's Payton Slaughter each had 14 points, and Konnor Sudmann scored 11 points in 35 minutes. Sudmann also had eight rebounds.
