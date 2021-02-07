COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Buena Vista men beat Concordia-Chicago

RIVER FOREST, Ill. — Michael Demers led the Buena Vista University men's basketblal team with a 26-point game Sunday with an 89-74 win over Concordia-Chicago.
Demers hit nine shots and he connected on three 3-pointers. He also hit all five of his free-throw attempts.
Demers wasn't the only Beavers scorer who made it into double figures. Garrett Sittner made four 3s to score 18 points.
Jake Thompson scored 15 points and Zane Neubaum had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Beavers (5-1) scored 48 points in the second half.
LATE SATURDAY
SDSU 89, SOUTH DAKOTA 78: A night after South Dakota snapped South Dakota State’s 29-game home winning streak, the Jackrabbits snapped the Yotes’ 10-game winning streak on Saturday.
South Dakota (11-7, 9-1 Summit), coming off its first win in Frost Arena since the 1999-00 season, was led by Stanley Umude who recorded his fourth 30-plus point outing of the season with 34 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field.
A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points for the Yotes and dished out five assists.
The Jacks (11-4, 5-1 Summit) had four of their five starters finish in double figures led by Matt Dentlinger and Preseason Summit Player of the Year Douglas Wilson with 21 a-piece. Dentlinger went 10-of-11 from the field while Wilson went 7-of-16 and hauled in eight rebounds. Baylor Scheierman (19) and Noah Freidel (10) rounded out the double-digit scoring.
The score was close throughout the first ten minutes before the Yotes took the largest lead of the game thus far at 24-17 after a Nikola Zizic layup. USD extended the lead to 12 just before the under eight media timeout after a Umude triple. The lead got to as many as 13 with just 1:26 left in the first half before a pair of triples from Scheierman made the score 44-38 in favor of the Yotes at the intermission.
In the second half South Dakota held an eight-point lead at the 13:14 minute mark, but the Jacks made a run coming out of the under 12 media timeout and took their first lead of the game at 64-63 with 9:12 left to go. The Yotes tied it momentarily at 66-66 after a step back 3-pointer from Kruz Perrott-Hunt with 8:29 left, but that’s as close as USD would get the rest of the game.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
INDIANA 85, IOWA 72: A basket by Iowa’s Kate Martin with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining tied the game at 60-60 before the Hoosiers strung together a run of eight unanswered points.
The Hawkeyes never recovered, coming no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Indiana connected on 8-of-13 shots in the final quarter while Iowa was successful on just 7-of-20 tries and was outscored 11-0 at the line in the final 10 minutes.
“We felt like we were going to have to be patient against Indiana to get the shots we wanted. We felt like we were going to need to reverse the ball, get some post touches, those types of things and we got away from that in the fourth quarter,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
“The last eight minutes of the game, we played like it was the last minute. We got away from what we needed to do.’’
Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 30 points.
RUTGERS 78, NEBRASKA 62: Sam Haiby scored 20 points but the Nebraska women's basketball team came up short in the Rutgers return to play after a 36-day layoff, as the Huskers suffered a 78-62 loss to the Scarlet Knights at the RAC on Sunday afternoon.
Annika Stewart contributed 12 points off the bench and Ashley Scoggins pitched in 10 to give Nebraska three scorers in double figures. The Huskers slipped to 9-7 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten, while Rutgers improved to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
Nebraska found more offense than it did in its 53-50 win over Rutgers in the last game by the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 3 in Lincoln, but Tekia Mack led an explosive RU offense on Sunday. Mack erupted for a career-high 26 points while adding five rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
Freshman guard Diamond Johnson added her ninth consecutive double-figure scoring effort with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four three-pointers to go along with three assists and three steals, while senior Arella Guirantes contributed 17 points on 5-for-21 shooting.
LATE SATURDAY
SDSU 80, SOUTH DAKOTA 75: No. 23 South Dakota State ended the game on a 13-point run to defeat South Dakota 80-75 inside Frost Arena on Saturday night.
The Jackrabbits (15-2, 8-0 Summit) completed the regular season sweep of the Coyotes (10-2, 6-2 Summit) for the first time since 2014, which is the last time SDSU won a game in Vermillion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and altered Summit League scheduling, both rivalry games were played in Brookings for the first time ever.
Senior guard Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 18 points while limited to 23 minutes with foul trouble. Lamb was 6-of-7 from the field with her only miss coming in the final seconds on a contested 3-pointer as she attempted to tie the game.
Senior center Hannah Sjerven had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. She added nine boards, three blocks, three assists and two steals to her stat line. Senior guard Liv Korngable was the third Coyote in double-figures with 15 points.
South Dakota State was led by Myah Selland’s 26 points and Paiton Burckhard’s 22. Burckhard, who entered the night with three made 3-pointers on the season, knocked down 4-of-5 behind the arc. Tylee Irwin (12) and Tori Nelson (11) also reached double-figures for the Jacks.