COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Buena Vista men beat Concordia-Chicago

The score was close throughout the first ten minutes before the Yotes took the largest lead of the game thus far at 24-17 after a Nikola Zizic layup. USD extended the lead to 12 just before the under eight media timeout after a Umude triple. The lead got to as many as 13 with just 1:26 left in the first half before a pair of triples from Scheierman made the score 44-38 in favor of the Yotes at the intermission.

In the second half South Dakota held an eight-point lead at the 13:14 minute mark, but the Jacks made a run coming out of the under 12 media timeout and took their first lead of the game at 64-63 with 9:12 left to go. The Yotes tied it momentarily at 66-66 after a step back 3-pointer from Kruz Perrott-Hunt with 8:29 left, but that’s as close as USD would get the rest of the game.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

INDIANA 85, IOWA 72: A basket by Iowa’s Kate Martin with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining tied the game at 60-60 before the Hoosiers strung together a run of eight unanswered points.

The Hawkeyes never recovered, coming no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Indiana connected on 8-of-13 shots in the final quarter while Iowa was successful on just 7-of-20 tries and was outscored 11-0 at the line in the final 10 minutes.