COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clarke beats Briar Cliff despite a career night from Nick Hoyt

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A career-best 20 points from freshman Nick Hoyt and double figures from three other Chargers were not enough for the Briar Cliff men's basketball team Tuesday night, as the Chargers lost to Clarke 105-86 to Clarke.

The Chargers stayed even with the Pride through the beginning of the contest, and although Briar Cliff never led, the team managed five ties in the first half. An 18-5 run by Clarke over the final six minutes of the first half, however, gave the home team a 47-33 lead at halftime. BC was able to pull within 10 points early in the second half but was unable to pull off a comeback.

Jackson Lamb (18), Jaden Kleinhesselink (16) and Conner Groves (15) joined Hoyt with double-digit point totals. Austin Roetman grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and Lamb added five boards to go with five assists. Nick Marshall and Keith Johnson each scored 27 points for Clarke and Marshall corralled seven rebounds. As a team, the Pride outrebounded the Cliff 45-22.

The Cliff went 30-for-61 from the field and 20-for-41 from beyond the arc, compared to 43-for-76 in field goal shooting and 13-for-27 from the 3-point line for Clarke.

The Chargers fall to 8-6 on the season. The team will be off until it hosts the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic at the Newman Flanagan Center starting on December 28.

