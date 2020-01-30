COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Concordia hangs on late to down Raiders

SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia nearly squandered a 24-point second-half lead but held on late to defeat Northwestern 86-82 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played Wednesday.
The Bulldogs owned a 64-40 lead after a 3-point shot by Brevin Sloup with 13:08 left in regulation but the Raiders whittled their deficit to 74-67 after a Christian Korver trey with 4:08 to go. Northwestern got to within 84-82 in the closing minute but could not come any closer.
Tanner Shuck had 23 points and Sloup 19 to lead the Bulldogs (17-6 overall and 8-5 GPAC).
Trent Hilbrands had 15 points to lead the Raiders (15-8 overall and 7-6 GPAC). Small and Craig Sterk each added 13 and Grant DeMeulenaere 12 for Northwestern.