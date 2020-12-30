 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dakota State fends off Briar Cliff women
GPAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dakota State fends off Briar Cliff women

Madelyn Deitchler 2020 mug

Deitchler

MADISON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team had four ladies who scored in double figures on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in an 82-76 loss to Dakota State. 

The Chargers (9-4) led after the first quarter, and they led by five points after Konnor Sudmann made a basket at the quarter's buzzer near the right elbow. 

Dakota State didn't let that deter its fortune, as Savannah Walsdorf hit two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to reel in the Trojans within two. 

From that point on, the game was close. The Trojans led 41-40 at the half. 

Sudmann hit a go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the third quarter, following a pair of game-tying free throws from Madelyn Deitchler. 

Cherokee's Payton Slaughter hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans instantly answered with a basket, and the Chargers didn't take the lead from that point forward. 

Deitchler led the Chargers with 26 points. She made 9 of 14 shots, and was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. 

Sudmann made seven shots en route to a 15-point game. She missed all three 3-point attempts. 

Slaughter made three 3s, and she had 12 points. 

Mya Hendry recorded a double-double, as she scored 12 points and brought in a team-high 14 rebounds. Hendry had four offensive rebounds. 

Morgan Koepsell led DSU (10-3) with 28 points. 

