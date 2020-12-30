COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dakota State fends off Briar Cliff women

MADISON, S.D. — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team had four ladies who scored in double figures on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough in an 82-76 loss to Dakota State.

The Chargers (9-4) led after the first quarter, and they led by five points after Konnor Sudmann made a basket at the quarter's buzzer near the right elbow.

Dakota State didn't let that deter its fortune, as Savannah Walsdorf hit two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to reel in the Trojans within two.

From that point on, the game was close. The Trojans led 41-40 at the half.

Sudmann hit a go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the third quarter, following a pair of game-tying free throws from Madelyn Deitchler.

Cherokee's Payton Slaughter hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans instantly answered with a basket, and the Chargers didn't take the lead from that point forward.

Deitchler led the Chargers with 26 points. She made 9 of 14 shots, and was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Sudmann made seven shots en route to a 15-point game. She missed all three 3-point attempts.