COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dordt beats Viterbo with five scoring in double figures

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Dordt men's basketball team had five men scoring in double figures on Saturday at the Northwestern Classic to knock off the V-Hawks, 77-67.
Jacob Vis led the Defenders with 16 points. Cade Bleeker scored 13, Garrett Franken had 12 and two players — Jesse Jansma and Cade Bialas — both scored 10 points.
Dordt shot 45 percent from the floor.
GRAND VIEW WOMEN 75, NORTHWESTERN 66: Grand View led by as many as 13 points in the second half on Saturday, giving the Red Raiders an 0-2 start to the season.
Northwestern led 18-17 after the first quarter, but the Vikings held the Red Raiders to 11 second-quarter points.
Sammy Blum and Emilee Danner each scored 12 points to lead Northwestern.
Shannon Pisney led GVU with 28 points, and Mia Rosener had 18 points.
STERLING WOMEN 80, DORDT 71: Dordt faced a two-point deficit with 2:36 left in the game, but Sterling went on an 11-4 run to close out the game.
Erika Feenstra's basket put the Defenders down 69-67, but that's the closest they got down the stretch.
Sterling forced Dordt to make 25 turnovers, putting them to a 1-2 start.
Bailey Beckman led Dordt with 20 points, and Feenstra scored 18. Both players made seven field goals.
Mya Chmielewski, who also hit a big 3-pointer late, scored 10 points.
BENEDICTINE 66, MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 64: Benedictine's Alleigh Kramer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:58 to go, and the Ravens held onto the win at home.
Sophia Peppers hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, and that put the Mustangs down 66-64.
Morningside fouled Skylar Washington on the ensuing possession, and Washington missed both free throws.
Sierra Mitchell put up a shot in the final seconds, but the shot did not go in.
Mitchell, as well as McKenna Sims, both led Morningside with 14 points. Peppers scored 12 points.
LATE FRIDAY
NORTHWESTERN MEN 84, VITERBO 70: The Northwestern College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half in the season-opener for both teams played tonight at the Pizza Ranch Classic.
MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate Alex Van Kalsbeek impressed in his collegiate debut, scoring a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds. The freshman missed two shots from the field in 24-minutes of court time. Keegan Van Egdom was the only other Raider to net double figures, draining 4-of-7 three-pointers en route to a 14-point effort.
A total of 10 lead changes and three ties highlighted a first half that resulted in a slim 34-33 Northwestern lead. Both teams shot around the 40 percent mark and struggled from the perimeter with Northwestern going 6-for-20 (30%) and Viterbo went 2-for-9.
