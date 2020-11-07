COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dordt beats Viterbo with five scoring in double figures

Bailey Beckman led Dordt with 20 points, and Feenstra scored 18. Both players made seven field goals.

Mya Chmielewski, who also hit a big 3-pointer late, scored 10 points.

BENEDICTINE 66, MORNINGSIDE WOMEN 64: Benedictine's Alleigh Kramer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:58 to go, and the Ravens held onto the win at home.

Sophia Peppers hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, and that put the Mustangs down 66-64.

Morningside fouled Skylar Washington on the ensuing possession, and Washington missed both free throws.

Sierra Mitchell put up a shot in the final seconds, but the shot did not go in.

Mitchell, as well as McKenna Sims, both led Morningside with 14 points. Peppers scored 12 points.

LATE FRIDAY

NORTHWESTERN MEN 84, VITERBO 70: The Northwestern College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half in the season-opener for both teams played tonight at the Pizza Ranch Classic.