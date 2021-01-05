COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dordt scores 57 first-half points to beat Dakota State

Drake shot 75 percent in the second half (18-for-24) and 59.6 percent for the game and knocked down 9-of-15 3-point shots.

The Bulldogs displayed their usual balance on offense and disrupted Southern Illinois all night with their active, hands-on defense, deflecting passes, tipping the ball away and coming up with steals.

Joseph Yesufu, playing only 19 minutes, matched a career-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Newton native Garrett Sturtz turned in an outstanding all-around game with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He made 6-of-7 shots from the field and sank both his free throws.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 93, MOUNT MARTY 50: Carroll Kuemper grad Matt Dentlinger led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits on Monday.

David Wingett and Luke Appel both scored 16 points with Appel grabbing six rebounds. Baylor Scheierman notched his fifth double-double of the season, tallying 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Charlie Easley scored nine points and corralled eight rebounds.