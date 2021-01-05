COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Dordt scores 57 first-half points to beat Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. — The Dordt University men's basketball team led by as many as 20 points Monday en route to a 92-76 win over Dakota State.
Bryce Coppock put the Defenders up by double digits with 11 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first half on a 3-pointer.
Coppock, a West Sioux High School graduate, also put Dordt (12-4) up 18 points in the first half on a steal-and-score opportunity with 6:48 left before halftime.
Dordt led 57-41 at the half. The Defenders shot 74 percent in the first half, and ended with a 57-percent night.
The closest that the Trojans got was to eight points in the second half.
Jesse Jansma, who hit free throws in the second half to give Dordt a 20-point lead, ended up with the same amount of points. Jansma hit six shots along with six free throws.
Garrett Franken and Jacob Vis each made seven shots. Franken scored 18 points while Vis had 16.
Coppock scored 10 points off the bench.
Gare Ewefada led DSU (2-7) with 19 points.
DRAKE 86, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 55: Drake improved its record to 13-0 on Monday, and the Bulldogs came out to a fast start with a 41-21 halftime lead.
Drake shot 75 percent in the second half (18-for-24) and 59.6 percent for the game and knocked down 9-of-15 3-point shots.
The Bulldogs displayed their usual balance on offense and disrupted Southern Illinois all night with their active, hands-on defense, deflecting passes, tipping the ball away and coming up with steals.
Joseph Yesufu, playing only 19 minutes, matched a career-high 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting.
Newton native Garrett Sturtz turned in an outstanding all-around game with 14 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He made 6-of-7 shots from the field and sank both his free throws.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 93, MOUNT MARTY 50: Carroll Kuemper grad Matt Dentlinger led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds for the Jackrabbits on Monday.
David Wingett and Luke Appel both scored 16 points with Appel grabbing six rebounds. Baylor Scheierman notched his fifth double-double of the season, tallying 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Charlie Easley scored nine points and corralled eight rebounds.
Mount Marty made four of its first seven attempts, all 3-pointers, to take a 12-9 edge in the opening five minutes. A Jackrabbit run of eight unanswered gave SDSU the lead for good, with Dentlinger proving to be the spark. He scored 10 of the first 21 Jackrabbit points as State built up a 21-16 lead with 10:43 in the half.