COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Drake's Becca Hittner scores 2,000th career point in win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Drake senior Becca Hittner joined the 2,000-career points club Thursday evening in a 66-51 Missouri Valley Conference road win over Evansville at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Hittner, who finished with 16 points, added a career-high 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. She is the sixth Drake (17-7, 9-3 MVC) women's basketball player to reach the impressive scoring total.

Sara Rhine, who scored her 2,000th career point earlier this year, had her second-straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The duo is the first-ever MVC men's or women's basketball teammates to reach the career total together in the same season.

Despite a tough-shooting night for Drake it led from start-to-finish over Evansville (3-20, 0-12 MVC). The Bulldogs raced out to a 7-0 lead as Rhine scored the game's first points, Hittner buried a three and Maddie Monahan, who also scored in double figures with 11 points and added six assists, had a steal and a fastbreak layup that forced a Purple Aces' timeout.

Drake shot 22-of-64 (34.4 percent) from the field and made just 7-of-30 (23.3 percent) from three. However, the Bulldogs controlled the glass with a 57-30 advantage, including 21 offensive rebounds.