COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Drake's Becca Hittner scores 2,000th career point in win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Drake senior Becca Hittner joined the 2,000-career points club Thursday evening in a 66-51 Missouri Valley Conference road win over Evansville at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
Hittner, who finished with 16 points, added a career-high 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. She is the sixth Drake (17-7, 9-3 MVC) women's basketball player to reach the impressive scoring total.
Sara Rhine, who scored her 2,000th career point earlier this year, had her second-straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The duo is the first-ever MVC men's or women's basketball teammates to reach the career total together in the same season.
Despite a tough-shooting night for Drake it led from start-to-finish over Evansville (3-20, 0-12 MVC). The Bulldogs raced out to a 7-0 lead as Rhine scored the game's first points, Hittner buried a three and Maddie Monahan, who also scored in double figures with 11 points and added six assists, had a steal and a fastbreak layup that forced a Purple Aces' timeout.
Drake shot 22-of-64 (34.4 percent) from the field and made just 7-of-30 (23.3 percent) from three. However, the Bulldogs controlled the glass with a 57-30 advantage, including 21 offensive rebounds.
INDIANA STATE 65, UNI 63: The Sycamores erased an eight-point, fourth-quarter deficit to get the home win over the Panthers.
Jasmine Elder hit the go-ahead layup with 3 minutes, 3 seconds remaining, and the Sycamores held onto that lead the rest of the way.
Megan Maahs (15) and Karli Rucker were the top two scorers for UNI on Thursday.
NEBRASKA 75, PENN STATE 58: Sophomore guard Leigha Brown scored 20 points to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 75-58 win against Penn State on Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska ended a four-game losing streak and improved to 6-8 in Big Ten play. Last-place Penn State has lost 10 straight games.
Ashtyn Veerbeek added 12 points, and Isabelle Bourne scored 11.
Nebraska only led 32-31 at halftime. Nebraska’s offense wasn’t very good for long stretches of the first half. The Huskers made just 10 of 29 shots from the field in the first half, but got some help by making 9 of 10 free throws.
LATE WEDNESDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
OKLAHOMA 90, IOWA STATE 61: Brady Manek scored 18 points and Alondes Williams scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the Sooners (16-8, 6-5 Big 12), who outscored the Cyclones 50-25 after the break.
Oklahoma followed up Saturday's victory over No. 13 West Virginia by avenging its loss at Iowa State a month earlier and falling a point short of its season-high point total.
Iowa State announced Monday that point guard Tyrese Haliburton would miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left wrist. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. In their first game without their star, the Cyclones (10-14, 3-8) shot just 34.5% in the second half.
Terrence Lewis scored 17 points and Solomon Young added 12 for the Cyclones.
NORTHWESTERN 101, JAMESTOWN 98: Jay Small scored 25 points, including four key free throws during the final 20 seconds, to lead Northwestern to a crucial road win against Jamestown in a conference match-up played Wednesday in North Dakota.
Northwestern picks up its fourth straight win and improves to 11-6 in the GPAC, 19-8 overall. They move into a tie for second place, along with Dakota Wesleyan, in the conference standings with three left to play. Head Coach Kris Korver's squad also sweeps the season series against Jamestown, who drops to 9-8 in the conference, 18-9 overall.
Craig Sterk added 24 points and six rebounds as he and Small combined for eight three-pointers.