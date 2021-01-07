COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Erika Feenstra becomes Dordt's all-time leading scorer

The Mustangs (12-2, 8-2 GPAC) were 33-for-69 total, and they were 19-for-35 during teh first half. They were also 23 of 27 from the free-throw line, and made 17 of them in the second half.

Trey Brown had a double-double, as the Mustangs 6-foot-7 senior scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds. Brown had eight offensive rebounds.

Three different Morningside players — Zach Imig, Aidan Vanderloo and Trey Powers — scored 12 points. Imig and Vanderloo were in the starting lineup wihile Powers' points came off the bench.

Imig also had a double-double, as he also had 10 defensive rebounds. Imig had five assists.

Jaxon Harre led the Tigers (5-12, 2-10) with 17 points.

BRIAR CLIFF 104, HASTINGS 75: The Chargers got their season-high in points on Wednesday, thanks to a 60-percent night from the floor.

The Chargers led by five early in the second half, but the Chargers went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 19 points.

Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 11 of BCU's 12 points in that run. He hit three 3-pointers and a two-point basket in that stretch.

Hastings got as close to 15 in the final 15 minutes.