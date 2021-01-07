COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Erika Feenstra becomes Dordt's all-time leading scorer

OMAHA, Neb. — Dordt's Erika Feenstra became the program's all-time leading scorer on Wednesday during an 83-59 win over College of Saint Mary.
Feenstra ended up with 14 points, and she now has 1,738 career points.
Dordt exploded for 36 points in the third quarter which included Feenstra's record-breaking 3-pointer to give Dordt a 15-point lead. After Karly Gustafson's made shot in the final seconds, Dordt took a 65-48 lead into the final quarter.
The Defenders continued to add to their lead and outscored College of Saint Mary 18-11 in the fourth quarter.
Karly Gustafson had a game-high 16 points.
MORNINGSIDE 72, DOANE 49: The Mustangs forced the Tigers to 30 turnovers on Wednesday night, and they scored 26 points off those takeaways.
The Mustangs also shot well from the free-throw line, as they were 19-for-21. Grace Meyer and Sadie Roth were both 4 of 4.
Morningside had 11 different ladies who scored in the win, but just two scored in double figures.
Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs (12-2, 10-1) with 12 points. Sierra Mitchell hit two 3s and ended up with 10 points.
Morningside led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and also held a 46-26 halftime lead.
BRIAR CLIFF 78, HASTINGS 70: The Chargers outscored the Broncos 24-11 in the second quarter Wednesday to get the road win.
The Chargers went on a 7-0 run to build that cushion. Konnor Sudmann scored four points in that run while Kaegan Held hit a 3-pointer.
Payton Slaughter and Sudmann each had double-doubles for BCU. Slaughter led BCU with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Sudmann hit eight shots for a 19-point game, and she also had 10 rebounds.
Madelyn Deitchler scored 16 points and Kennedy Benne had 10.
NORTHWESTERN 88, MOUNT MARTY 66: The Red Raiders scored 44 first-half points on Wednesday en route to the win.
The Red Raiders were 17-for-28 in the first two quarters from the floor.
Northwestern had three ladies in double figures, led by Sammy Blum with 22 points. Blum made 9 of 13 shots.
Molly Schany was 8 of 9 from the floor, scoring 17 points. Taylor VanderVelde also had 11 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 96, DOANE 73: The Morningside College men's basketball team shot 54 percent in the first half en route to beating Doane 96-73 on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (12-2, 8-2 GPAC) were 33-for-69 total, and they were 19-for-35 during teh first half. They were also 23 of 27 from the free-throw line, and made 17 of them in the second half.
Trey Brown had a double-double, as the Mustangs 6-foot-7 senior scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds. Brown had eight offensive rebounds.
Three different Morningside players — Zach Imig, Aidan Vanderloo and Trey Powers — scored 12 points. Imig and Vanderloo were in the starting lineup wihile Powers' points came off the bench.
Imig also had a double-double, as he also had 10 defensive rebounds. Imig had five assists.
Jaxon Harre led the Tigers (5-12, 2-10) with 17 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 104, HASTINGS 75: The Chargers got their season-high in points on Wednesday, thanks to a 60-percent night from the floor.
The Chargers led by five early in the second half, but the Chargers went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 19 points.
Jaden Kleinhesselink scored 11 of BCU's 12 points in that run. He hit three 3-pointers and a two-point basket in that stretch.
Hastings got as close to 15 in the final 15 minutes.
The most the Chargers led in Wednesday's game was 29. Remsen St. Mary's grad Spencer Schorg hit the final scoring basket for the Chargers with a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 3 seconds left.
Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 31 points. He was 11 of 14 from the floor, and made five 3s.
Quinn Vesey got close to Kleinhesselink's total, as he scored 29 points. Vesey made seven 3s and 10 total shots.
Nick Hoyt scored 15 points, thanks to two 3s.
The Chargers were 19-for-36 from 3-point territory.
NORTHWESTERN 69, MOUNT MARTY 56: Red Raiders junior Craig Sterk led his team to Wednesday's win thanks to a double-double.
Sterk scored 21 points and matched his career-best with 12 rebounds. The junior forward netted 14 of his points in the second half and was 8-for-15 from the floor.
Trent Hilbrands contributed 19 points, 13 in the second half, including a trio of three-pointers that helped the Raiders put away the Lancers late. Noah Slagter provided the spark off the bench with a season-high 10 points and three rebounds.
Northwestern led 30-23 at halftime, but the Lancers began the second half with an 11-3 run to take their only lead, 34-33, with 17 minutes left to play.
The Raiders scored the next seven points, four by Sterk, and a Hilbrands three-pointer extended the lead to eight (48-40) with 10:49 left.
Mount Marty made one last push, getting within four (54-50), only to have Northwestern outscore the hosts 15-6 over the final six minutes.