COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Erin Norling's double-double leads Wayne State to victory

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State exploded to a 28-point lead early in the second quarter, then held off a furious MSU Moorhead rally in the second half where the Dragons actually led 64-62 before the Wildcats came back to post a thrilling 78-73 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball win Friday night at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats move to 12-5 and 7-4 in the NSIC while MSU Moorhead drops to 13-5 and 8-3 in league games.

The Wildcats came out on fire, building a 31-10 lead in the first quarter thanks to 6-11 shooting from behind the arc in the opening 10 minutes. Halley Busse and Erin Norling hit double figures in the opening quarter with 12 and 10 points respectively.

WSC continued their torrid shooting the second quarter and once held a 41-13 lead at the 7:06 mark of the second quarter before closing the first half with a 46-26 lead at intermission.

MSU Moorhead outscored WSC 27-11 in the third quarter and the Wildcats made just 4 of 19 shots (21%) from the field as the Dragons trailed by just four at 57-53 entering the final quarter.

The Dragons tied the score at 57-57 and took their first and only lead of the game at 64-62 with 5:44 to play.

WSC gained the lead back on a Kylie Hammer 3-pointer and went up three on an Erin Norling basket at 67-64.