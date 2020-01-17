COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Erin Norling's double-double leads Wayne State to victory

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State exploded to a 28-point lead early in the second quarter, then held off a furious MSU Moorhead rally in the second half where the Dragons actually led 64-62 before the Wildcats came back to post a thrilling 78-73 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball win Friday night at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The Wildcats move to 12-5 and 7-4 in the NSIC while MSU Moorhead drops to 13-5 and 8-3 in league games.
The Wildcats came out on fire, building a 31-10 lead in the first quarter thanks to 6-11 shooting from behind the arc in the opening 10 minutes. Halley Busse and Erin Norling hit double figures in the opening quarter with 12 and 10 points respectively.
WSC continued their torrid shooting the second quarter and once held a 41-13 lead at the 7:06 mark of the second quarter before closing the first half with a 46-26 lead at intermission.
MSU Moorhead outscored WSC 27-11 in the third quarter and the Wildcats made just 4 of 19 shots (21%) from the field as the Dragons trailed by just four at 57-53 entering the final quarter.
The Dragons tied the score at 57-57 and took their first and only lead of the game at 64-62 with 5:44 to play.
WSC gained the lead back on a Kylie Hammer 3-pointer and went up three on an Erin Norling basket at 67-64.
MSU Moorhead closed within one at 71-70 with 2:23 remaining, but WSC got a basket from Brittany Bongartz with 1:06 to play to go up 73-70 and the ‘Cats made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 27 seconds to seal the 78-73 win.
Norling led Wayne State with her fourth double-double of the year – 20 points and 10 rebounds – followed by Busse with 19. Hammer also reached double digits for WSC with 12.
UNI 76, EVANSVILLE 60: Karli Rucker wasn't going to let the Evansville women's basketball team steal a win on the road.
Rucker, a Northern Iowa women's basketball junior guard, had a hand in all 17 points that the Panthers scored in the final 4-plus minutes in a 76-60 win over the Aces on Friday at McLeod Center.
The Aces reeled back to a 59-58 deficit with 6 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the game.
However, the Panthers ended the game on a 17-2 run. Rucker scored 15 of the 17 points, then assisted on the only basket she didn't score in the final 7:00.
Rucker, a North Scott High School graduate, ended up with 28 points. She made 11 of 15 shots.
Nicole Kroeger contributed with 14 points, and she hit four 3-pointers.
DRAKE 105, INDIANA STATE 65: The Bulldogs outscored the Sycamores 25-7 in the second quarter to seal the home win in Des Moines on Friday.
Maddie Monahan led the Bulldogs with 21 points. She hit seven shots and hit seven of eight free throws.
The Bulldogs had three other players who scored in double figures: Sara Rhine (18), Becca Hittner (16) and Maggie Negaard with 12 points.
LATE THURSDAY
WOMEN
IOWA 76, MINNESOTA 75: A huge fourth quarter lifted the No. 22/24 University of Iowa women's basketball team to a 76-75 win over Minnesota on Thursday in front of 3,412 in Williams Arena. The Hawkeyes trailed by 15 points in the third quarter and by nine points with 4:47 remaining.
Much like last Thursday's win over Maryland, redshirt junior Alexis Sevillian provided the knockout blow against the Gophers. She took a pass from senior Kathleen Doyle and made a 3-point field goal with 0:08 remaining. It was Iowa's first lead since 6:05 remained before halftime.
Iowa won its fifth straight game and improved to 14-3 overall, 5-1 in the Big Ten; Minnesota lost its fifth game in a row and falls to 11-6, 1-5.
The Hawkeyes shot 54 percent from the field (28 of 52) with 25 assists. Sophomore center Monika Czinano made 10 of 11 field goals and finished with a game-high 21 points. Doyle had 17 points and Sevillian made 3 of 5 3-point field goals for 11 points.
Senior Makenzie Meyer, whose 3-point field goal with 1:10 remaining brought Iowa within 74-73, handed out a game-high nine assists. Doyle had eight assists.