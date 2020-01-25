COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hastings sweeps Briar Cliff on Saturday

HASTINGS, Neb. — After picking up a road victory against a ranked opponent earlier in the week, the Briar Cliff women's basketball team was unable to repeat that Saturday against No. 2 Hastings.
The home Broncos came away with a 78-54 win.
Briar Cliff struggled to get any offense going and didn't connect on a single field goal in the second quarter. A 17-1 edge in the frame helped Hastings gain a comfortable advantage en route to the victory.
Briar Cliff was led by Madelyn Deitchler with 13 points in the loss. Deitchler's seven rebounds and four assists also led BCU. Alyssa Carley was the only other player for the Chargers to reach double figures as she added 10 to the cause. Payton Slaughter finished with nine points, Sudmann totaled eight and Taylor Lambrecht chippedin with seven points off the bench. Jadyn Bussinger had BC's only block on defense while adding four points.
Taylor Beacom didn't start for Hastings but was incredibly effective with a game-high 19 points. Dawson Knode also was a team leader coming off the bench as she hauled in seven rebounds to go along with eight points. The Broncos outrebounded BC 31-25 and forced 25 turnovers while only losing possession 11 times in the game.
DORDT 76, DOANE 59: The Defenders jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter, and they shot 47 percent in the first 10 minutes.
Doane came back to lead 32-31 with 9 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Dordt answered with a 17-0 run and finished the quarter ahead 63-41. Doane out scored their opponents 18-13 in the fourth.
The Defenders also had three players score in double digits: Erika Feenstra with 16, Karly Gustafson with 12, and Rachel Evavold with 11. Both Feenstra and Evavold were 5 of 9 from the field. As a team, Dordt shot 43 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range.
Haylee Heits led the Tigers with a double-double, scoring 16 points and securing 10 rebounds. Cheyenne Ostrander recorded 14 points and three steals. Sydney Roth also finished in double digits, scoring 10 points. As a team, Doane shot 40 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range.
WAYNE STATE 83, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 74: Wayne State sophomore guard Kylie Hammer scored a career-high 22 points and Wayne State outscored Concordia-St. Paul 28-14 in the fourth quarter to rally for an 83-74 Northern Sun Conference South Division women’s basketball victory Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
Hammer was 7 of 8 from the field, 3-for-3 behind the arc and 5-for-5 at the foul line. Junior center Brittany Bongartz contributed her second double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds, including 9 of 9 at the stripe. Junior forward Erin Norling added 18 points with Busse chipping in 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Wayne State made 25 of 57 shots from the field for 43.9 percent and made just 4 of 20 behind the arc. The Wildcats scorched the nets from the foul line making a season-best 29 of 31 for 93.5 percent.
Danielle Schaub paced Concordia-St. Paul with 24 points followed by Sydney Schultz and Meghan DuBois with 14 and 12 points respectively.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
HASTINGS 96, BRIAR CLIFF 88: The Chargers jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but the Broncos erased that deficit within five minutes.
Karson Gansebom hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:15 remaining in the first half, and Hastings didn't surrender its lead after that.
Jackson Lamb led the Chargers with 17 points while Austin Roetman and Ethan Friedel both scored 12.
Hastings shot 58 percent during the game, including going 15-for-25 in the second half.
DORDT 75, DOANE 69: Jesse Jansma led the Defenders with 15 points in the win and Zach Bussard was close by with 14 points.
Marcus Winterfeld scored eight of his 12 points at the free-throw line and Garrett Franken scored 10 for Dordt.
The Defenders scored 24 points off of Doane's 21 turnovers. Dordt also had the advantage in the paint, 36-24.
WAYNE STATE 66, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 63: The Wildcats wrapped up a 2-0 road trip to Minnesota with a win over the Golden Bears in Northern Sun Conference men's basketball action Saturday in St. Paul, Minn.
Nate Mohr scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wayne State (8-15 overall and 5-9 NSIC). Nick Ferrarini also had 16 points and Jordan Janssen 15 for the Wildcats, who also stunned Minnesota State 73-71 Friday.
Jacob Shields had 15 points for the Golden Bears (6-11 overall and 4-9 NSIC).