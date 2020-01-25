COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hastings sweeps Briar Cliff on Saturday

HASTINGS, Neb. — After picking up a road victory against a ranked opponent earlier in the week, the Briar Cliff women's basketball team was unable to repeat that Saturday against No. 2 Hastings.

The home Broncos came away with a 78-54 win.

Briar Cliff struggled to get any offense going and didn't connect on a single field goal in the second quarter. A 17-1 edge in the frame helped Hastings gain a comfortable advantage en route to the victory.

Briar Cliff was led by Madelyn Deitchler with 13 points in the loss. Deitchler's seven rebounds and four assists also led BCU. Alyssa Carley was the only other player for the Chargers to reach double figures as she added 10 to the cause. Payton Slaughter finished with nine points, Sudmann totaled eight and Taylor Lambrecht chippedin with seven points off the bench. Jadyn Bussinger had BC's only block on defense while adding four points.

Taylor Beacom didn't start for Hastings but was incredibly effective with a game-high 19 points. Dawson Knode also was a team leader coming off the bench as she hauled in seven rebounds to go along with eight points. The Broncos outrebounded BC 31-25 and forced 25 turnovers while only losing possession 11 times in the game.