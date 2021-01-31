COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa women wins at Minnesota, Baylor evens with ISU

MINNEAPOLIS – The Iowa women’s basketball had it all working Sunday in the third quarter.
From the nine assists on 12 baskets to limiting Minnesota to eight points and outscoring the Golden Gophers by 20 to grow a six-point halftime lead, the Hawkeyes left no doubt as they rolled to a 94-68 Big Ten victory at Williams Arena.
Iowa broke the game open with one of its most dominant quarters of basketball this season, using a Caitlin Clark 3-point basket to fuel a game-deciding 16-2 run that saw the Hawkeyes pull away from a 50-45 lead.
Four Hawkeyes finished in double figures, with junior Monika Czinano leading Iowa with 23 points and Clark totaling 22.
Czinano picked up where she left off in Thursday’s 87-80 loss to Northwestern, hitting 11-of-14 shots from the field as the Hawkeyes outscored the Golden Gophers in the paint, 48-24.
Clark recorded her fifth double-double of the season, dishing out 11 assists to go with her 22 points while McKenna Warnock had had her third double-double of the year with 10 rebounds go with an 11-point effort that was matched by Gabbie Marshall.
BAYLOR 85, IOWA STATE 77: The Cyclones were on a two-game winning streak against the Lady Bears and on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State tried to make it three in a row.
The game was tight the whole way with both teams trading blows and leads — there were eight lead changes and seven times the game was tied. Baylor led by one entering the fourth quarter and the Lady Bears’ defense clamped down in the final quarter and Iowa State failed to make a shot in the final 4:10 of the game.
“We got stagnant, our spacing got bad, our shot selection wasn’t what it needed to be at times,” coach Bill Fennelly said. “Defensively, they ratcheted it up really high. They were ultra, ultra physical on the ball and we just couldn’t get people in the right spots. You have to give Baylor credit, Kim (Mulkey’s) teams are always ultra good defensively.”
Ashley Joens led the way for Iowa State, scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. But Baylor made it difficult for the Iowa State star, who shot just 6-22 from the field and 3-9 from 3-point range. Joens was 10-10 from the free throw line.
The difference in the game was rebounding.
Iowa State couldn’t keep Baylor off of the glass on Sunday. The Lady Bears out-rebounded the Cyclones 51-26. Baylor shot just 43 percent from the field but had 23 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.
Iowa State was without starting point guard Emily Ryan for much of the game due to foul trouble. Ryan played just 15 minutes before fouling out and no points, four assists and three rebounds.
Rae Johnson filled in nicely for Ryan off the bench, scoring five points and dishing out four assists in 15 minutes.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DRAKE 78, ILLINOIS STATE 76 (OT): Darnell Brodie scored 20 points on 10-of-10 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds and Drake remained undefeated by beating Illinois State 78-76 in overtime on Sunday.
Up four heading into the final minute, Howard Fleming's putback with 16 seconds makes the score 78-76. Garrett Sturtz was fouled with six seconds left but he missed a free throw. Dedric Boyd missed the tying layup at the buzzer.
Dusan Mahorcic made 1 of 2 free throws for Illinois State with five seconds left in regulation to force the overtime tied at 71 after the Bulldogs missed a shot and tipin as time ran out.
Tremell Murphy had 13 points for Drake (16-0, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference). D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and nine assists.
LATE SATURDAY
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, OMAHA 93: Omaha made an adjustment on its offensive end, but South Dakota point guard A.J. Plitzuweit made a better one, scoring a career-high 37 points and adding eight assists in a highly-entertaining 97-93 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (10-6, 8-0 Summit) are 8-0 to start conference play for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They’ve won nine in a row dating back to late December, the program’s longest streak in 11 seasons. It’s the second season in a row South Dakota has swept its series with Omaha. It also sets a new conference win streak of eight straight conference wins which bests last years’ seven game win streak in conference play.
“Find a way, that’s been our motto this win streak,” head coach Todd Lee said. “It’s not always going to be pretty and we will have some close games but we found a way tonight.”
It sets up a showdown in Brookings next weekend with preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota State, the only other unbeaten team in the league at 4-0. Every other team has at least two losses at the midpoint of the Summit slate.
Plitzuweit was coming off an eight-point outing Friday in a game the Coyotes won by 32. He was on from start to finish in this one, making 14 of 23 from the field, including 5 of 10 from downtown, and setting up his teammates for open looks. Five of his season-high eight dimes were on 3-point buckets and USD made 12 of 24 from beyond the arc. USD is now 1-of-2 schools to have two different players score 37 or more points in a Division I game this season.