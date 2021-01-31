COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa women wins at Minnesota, Baylor evens with ISU

The Coyotes (10-6, 8-0 Summit) are 8-0 to start conference play for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. They’ve won nine in a row dating back to late December, the program’s longest streak in 11 seasons. It’s the second season in a row South Dakota has swept its series with Omaha. It also sets a new conference win streak of eight straight conference wins which bests last years’ seven game win streak in conference play.

“Find a way, that’s been our motto this win streak,” head coach Todd Lee said. “It’s not always going to be pretty and we will have some close games but we found a way tonight.”

It sets up a showdown in Brookings next weekend with preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota State, the only other unbeaten team in the league at 4-0. Every other team has at least two losses at the midpoint of the Summit slate.

Plitzuweit was coming off an eight-point outing Friday in a game the Coyotes won by 32. He was on from start to finish in this one, making 14 of 23 from the field, including 5 of 10 from downtown, and setting up his teammates for open looks. Five of his season-high eight dimes were on 3-point buckets and USD made 12 of 24 from beyond the arc. USD is now 1-of-2 schools to have two different players score 37 or more points in a Division I game this season.

