COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Joens' double-double leads Cyclones to victory

AMES — Ashley Joens continues to dominate games for the Iowa State women’s basketball team.

It’s almost to the point where it’s easy to be numb to what she’s doing by putting up at least 20 points and 10 rebounds nearly every game she plays in.

On Wednesday, Iowa State beat Kansas State 73-59 with Joens contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

“Every time I go out there, I just think to myself, ‘It’s just another game,’” Joens said. “I’ve played so many that I just go out and play as hard as I can.”

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly loves to coach players like Joens for a couple of reasons. No. 1, he knows what he’s going to get from her every night and No. 2, it’s not just the consistency of getting 20 points and 10 rebounds every game, it’s her consistency with her approach to the game.

“She’s old school, ‘I’m just going to keep playing, I’m going to listen to my coaches, I’m going to take hard coaching,’” Fennelly said. “We have a sign in our practice facility that says, ‘Average players are hard to coach, great players want to be coached hard.’ She doesn’t pout, she doesn’t feel sorry for herself. She’s a great example of the first kid in the gym and last kid out of the gym.