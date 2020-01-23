COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kelley leads USD to win over Purdue Fort Wayne

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota men's basketball team got double-digit scoring from all five of its starters and avenged a road loss earlier this season to Purdue Fort Wayne by winning 83-60 Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
USD, fresh off an uplifting 99-84 win over Summit-leading South Dakota State on Sunday, rolled to a 48-29 halftime lead and limited the Mastadons to 35.1 percent shooting while hitting on 50 percent of its attempts from the floor.
Cody Kelley led the Coyote scoring with 18 points while Triston Simpson had 16, Tyler Hagedorn 15, Stanley Umude 12 and Tyler Peterson 10.
South Dakota fell 70-59 in Fort Wayne on New Years Day but was much the best on this night, improving to 13-8 overall and 4-3 in league play.
USD is 9-1 in games on its home court this season, and it will host Oral Roberts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Purdue Fort Wayne (9-12 overall and 2-4 Summit) got a game-high 19 points from Deonte Billups. The game was the last regular-season contest between the schools as Summit League opponents with the Mastadons departing for the Horizon League next fall.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DORDT 80, JAMESTOWN 58: The Defenders distanced themselves from the Jimmies with a 9-0 run Thursday to end the second quarter at home.
Dordt's Ebby Prewitt started the rally on a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the quarter. Erika Feenstra scored the next three points, then Jordyn Van Maanen hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left.
Rachel Evavold led Dordt with 19 points. She made eight of 10 shot attempts.
Bailey Beckman scored 18 points, and she was 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Feenstra scored 11 and Van Maanen had 10.
IOWA 77, OHIO STATE 68: Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including senior Kathleen Doyle (26), senior Makenzie Meyer (19) and sophomore Monika Czinano (12).
The last 17 points of the game were scored by the three seniors, including 13 of senior Makenzie Meyer’s 19 points.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder won her 200th Big Ten game, making her the second women’s basketball coach to reach the conference milestone. Rutgers head coach Vivian Stringer was the first (Nov. 13, 2018).
The day started out well for the Hawkeyes, too.
Hawkeyes signee Caitlin Clark was named to the McDonald's All-American Game to be played April 1 in Houston.
She's the first Iowa girl to be selected since Kiah Stokes of Linn-Mar in 2011.