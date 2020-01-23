COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kelley leads USD to win over Purdue Fort Wayne

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota men's basketball team got double-digit scoring from all five of its starters and avenged a road loss earlier this season to Purdue Fort Wayne by winning 83-60 Thursday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

USD, fresh off an uplifting 99-84 win over Summit-leading South Dakota State on Sunday, rolled to a 48-29 halftime lead and limited the Mastadons to 35.1 percent shooting while hitting on 50 percent of its attempts from the floor.

Cody Kelley led the Coyote scoring with 18 points while Triston Simpson had 16, Tyler Hagedorn 15, Stanley Umude 12 and Tyler Peterson 10.

South Dakota fell 70-59 in Fort Wayne on New Years Day but was much the best on this night, improving to 13-8 overall and 4-3 in league play.

USD is 9-1 in games on its home court this season, and it will host Oral Roberts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne (9-12 overall and 2-4 Summit) got a game-high 19 points from Deonte Billups. The game was the last regular-season contest between the schools as Summit League opponents with the Mastadons departing for the Horizon League next fall.

