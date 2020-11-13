 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside bounces back with win over Yellowstone Christian
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside bounces back with win over Yellowstone Christian

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Morningside College men's basketball team had four men score in double figures on Friday in an 88-67 win over Yellowstone Christian College. 

Zach Imig led Morningside with a double-double, as he had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Imig made eight shots, all inside the 3-point line. 

East High School graduate Aidan Vanderloo scored 15 points, and he came off the bench. Vanderloo made three 3s, and had an assist in the win. 

Trey Brown also recorded a double-double. Brown scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. Brown brought down five offensive rebounds. 

Joey Skoff scored 12 points in 14 minutes. He made five shots, which included a 3. 

Ely Doble was one point shy of a double-double, with nine points and 10 rebounds. 

Morningside's biggest lead in the game was 24 points. 

