COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Briar Cliff open GPAC with road losses

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A red-hot and balanced scoring attack from host University of Jamestown helped the Jimmies beat Morningside 85-73 on Wednesday.
The Jimmies hit better than 57 percent from the floor and finished with six players in double figures.
Morningside's Trey Brown and Aidan Vanderloo did their level best to keep the Mustangs close throughout.
Brown had a monstrous effort in the paint, hitting on 13 of 19 field-goal attempts as part of a 29-point, four-rebound night. Vanderloo drained three three-pointers en route to 13 points, good for his second successive double-digit effort and a single-game personal best.
Morningside maintained a slight lead as part of a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes. However, the hosts used a 16-7 stretch in the latter stages of the first half and didn't look back, opening up as large as a 20-point cushion.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 65, BRIAR CLIFF 53: Briar Cliff started the second half with a 17-5 run to trail 36-32 with 14:48 to play. That would be as close as the Chargers would come, however, as Dakota Wesleyan pushed its lead to as many as 13 over the next few minutes and held on for the win.
Jaden Kleinhesselink and Freidel did their part for BCu, scoring 22 and 16 points, respectively. Quinn Vesey had a team-high seven boards and Quinten Vasa gave out three assists.
Dakota Wesleyan had four players in double figures, led by Mason Larson's 15 points.
Overall, BCU shot 34 percent from the field and managed three treys in the second half for just 12 percent success from beyond the arc.
The Chargers (2-3, 0-1 GPAC) will look to even out their record with a conference contest at Mount Marty Saturday.
DORDT 98, PRESENTATION 59: Dordt led 7-4 three minutes into the game and stretched the lead to 26-7 on a Jesse Jansma three-point basket midway through the first half. Presentation cut the lead to 29-14 with 7:44 left in the half but got outscored 29-2 the rest of the half to make the halftime score 58-16.
The lead grew to as much as 80-27 with nine minutes gone in the second half and Dordt got everyone in uniform into play for the final of 98-59.
Dordt was 36-for-63 from the field for 57 percent success and 8 of 17 from the 3-point line.
Garrett Franken scored 19 points and had six rebounds with two assists.
Jesse Jansma had 15 points and three assists.
Dejay Fykstra had a career high 14 points and Jacob Vis had 13 points and 11 rebounds with three steals.
