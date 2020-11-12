COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside, Briar Cliff open GPAC with road losses

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A red-hot and balanced scoring attack from host University of Jamestown helped the Jimmies beat Morningside 85-73 on Wednesday.

The Jimmies hit better than 57 percent from the floor and finished with six players in double figures.

Morningside's Trey Brown and Aidan Vanderloo did their level best to keep the Mustangs close throughout.

Brown had a monstrous effort in the paint, hitting on 13 of 19 field-goal attempts as part of a 29-point, four-rebound night. Vanderloo drained three three-pointers en route to 13 points, good for his second successive double-digit effort and a single-game personal best.

Morningside maintained a slight lead as part of a back-and-forth opening 10 minutes. However, the hosts used a 16-7 stretch in the latter stages of the first half and didn't look back, opening up as large as a 20-point cushion.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 65, BRIAR CLIFF 53: Briar Cliff started the second half with a 17-5 run to trail 36-32 with 14:48 to play. That would be as close as the Chargers would come, however, as Dakota Wesleyan pushed its lead to as many as 13 over the next few minutes and held on for the win.