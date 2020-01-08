College basketball: Morningside builds another big first-half run in non-conference win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Defenders took care of business at the free-throw line. Dordt was 24-for-32 while Mount Marty was 8-for-10.

Rachel Evavold led the Defenders with 16 points, and Bailey Beckman scored 13. Feenstra scored 10 points.

Ali Kuca led the Lancers with 25 points.

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 82, NORTHWESTERN 56: The Tigers dominated in a game where both teams were in the top-15.

DWU started out the game by outscoring the Red Raiders 26-15 in the first quarter, and that was enough to keep Northwestern at bay.

Bre Schuiteman led the Red Raiders with 13 points and Devyn Kemble scored 12.

DWU's leading scorer was Sarah Carr with 26.

LORAS 102, BUENA VISTA 60: The Buena Vista women's basketball team led briefly in the first quarter on Wednesday night at No. 19 Loras, but the Duhawks then used an 18-2 run to take control for good en route to a 102-60 victory inside the Athletic and Wellness Center.