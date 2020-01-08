College basketball: Morningside builds another big first-half run in non-conference win

SIOUX CITY — The top-ranked Morningside College men's basketball team went on another big first-half run on Wednesday, and that run helped the Mustangs defeat Nebraska Christian College 81-48 at home.
This time around, the Mustangs (17-0) strung together a 19-2 run that lasted the final 7 minutes, 31 seconds of the first half.
Alex Borchers tallied off seven points in that run while Zach Imig and Ben Hoskins each scored six in that final 7:31.
Imig then opened up the second half with a dunk before NCC quieted the run with an Uzi Felix basket.
All but one Morningside player scored in the win. Imig and Tyler Borchers shared the team-high in points with 10.
The Mustangs were 30-for-60 from the floor.
WOMEN
DORDT 74, MOUNT MARTY 71: Erika Feenstra hit the two game-winning free throws with 8 seconds left on Wednesday that gave the sixth-ranked Dordt University women's basketball team a 74-71 win over Mount Marty.
The Lancers tied the game four times in the fourth quarter, and the last instance came with 34 seconds left on Molly Koisti's basket.
Feenstra then blocked a shot with 4 seconds left, and Payton Harmsen was fouled and hit a free throw to extend the Defenders' lead.
You have free articles remaining.
The Defenders took care of business at the free-throw line. Dordt was 24-for-32 while Mount Marty was 8-for-10.
Rachel Evavold led the Defenders with 16 points, and Bailey Beckman scored 13. Feenstra scored 10 points.
Ali Kuca led the Lancers with 25 points.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 82, NORTHWESTERN 56: The Tigers dominated in a game where both teams were in the top-15.
DWU started out the game by outscoring the Red Raiders 26-15 in the first quarter, and that was enough to keep Northwestern at bay.
Bre Schuiteman led the Red Raiders with 13 points and Devyn Kemble scored 12.
DWU's leading scorer was Sarah Carr with 26.
LORAS 102, BUENA VISTA 60: The Buena Vista women's basketball team led briefly in the first quarter on Wednesday night at No. 19 Loras, but the Duhawks then used an 18-2 run to take control for good en route to a 102-60 victory inside the Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Beavers led 5-3 in the opening minute of the contest before the Loras run made it 21-8 midway through the opening quarter. The Duhakws tookd a 29-12 lead to the second before leading 55-24 at the half. Loras scored over 25 points in each of the first three periods before BVU did outscore the Duhawks, 21-18, in the fourth.
Senior Destiny Einerwold came in ranked second in the American Rivers Conference in scoring and scored a team-high 17 points and tied for the team lead with four rebounds. Sophomore Nicole Lange also scored in double figures with 11.
Loras forced BVU into 29 turnovers in the contest and registered 20 steals. The Duhawks went on to turn those 29 miscues into 37 points.