COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women fall in GPAC semifinal

HASTINGS, Neb. -- No. 4-ranked Hastings limited No. 8 Morningside to its lowest point total in a game in eight seasons, handing the Mustangs a 66-44 setback in the semifinal of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament Saturday afternoon.
Morningside shot just 27.3 percent from the field for the game (15-of-55) and 23.1 percent from 3-point range (6-26). The last time the Mustangs scored fewer points was also against Hastings in a 69-42 loss on Feb. 18, 2012.
Kaitlyn Schmit had 15 points to lead a quartet of double-digit scorers for the Broncos, now 30-2. Hastings will battle Concordia in the final of the tournament on Tuesday.
Sophia Peppers had 14 points and Sierra Mitchell 10 for Morningside, which will await its NAIA National tournament assignment with a 23-9 mark.
CONCORDIA 94, DORDT 79: The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs got 17 points apiece from Philomena Lammers and Grace Barry and rolled past the 12th-ranked Defenders in the semifinal of the Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament Saturday in Seward, Neb.
Colby Duvel also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Concordia improved to 29-2. The Bulldogs will host Hastings for the GPAC post-season title Tuesday evening.
Erika Feenstra had 16 points to lead the Defenders (24-7). Karly Gustafson also had a dozen points and Rachel Evavold 11 for Dordt, which turned the ball over 35 times to 23 for Concordia.
The Bulldogs outscored Dordt 27-18 in both the first and second quarters to hold a 54-36 lead at the half and were outscored 43-40 after the break.