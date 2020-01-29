COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women lose in OT to Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — The No. 2 Hastings College women's basketball team outscored No. 7 Morningside 11-6 in the overtime period on Wednesday to win 85-80.
The Mustangs led 70-61 with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining after two Sierra Mitchell made free throws.
The Broncos went on a 13-4 run in the final 103 seconds that included a Shandra Farmer jump shot with 1 second left.
Mitchell made one out of two free throws with 7 seconds left.
In overtime, Hastings made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the extra frame, both from Sophia Pankratz.
The Broncos led by as many as nine points in overtime.
The Mustangs had four women who scored in double figures. Mitchell led Morningside with 18 points and she played 42 minutes, 43 seconds.
Taylor Rodenburgh and Sophia Peppers scored 15. Sydney Hupp scored 12 points.
Pankratz led Hastings with 23 followed by Farmer with 20 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 80, MOUNT MARTY 61: The Chargers shot 47 percent from the floor en route to a road win in Yankton, S.D.
Briar Cliff jumped out to a 20-10 clip in the first 7:36. The Chargers scored seven first-quarter points off MMC turnovers.
Then, in the second quarter, the Chargers (7-16, 4-11) went on an 11-0 run. The Chargers closed out the run on consecutive 3s from Payton Slaughter and Sarah Dreckman.
Senior Alyssa Carley led the Chargers with 17 points, as she hit five shots and five free throws.
Konnor Sudmann hit eight free throws en route to a 16-point game. Slaughter scored 13 while Dreckman had 12.
The Chargers' defense held the Lancers to 30 percent shooting.
CONCORDIA 91, NORTHWESTERN 76: Sammy Blum matched her career-high in 3s with seven en route to a 25-point game, but it wasn't enough in the loss.
Northwestern hung around with Concordia in the first half, trailing 39-37 at halftime.
However, the Bulldogs outscored the Red Raiders 24-17 in the third quarter that created the distance they needed.
NEB. WESLEYAN 86, BUENA VISTA 81: Even though the Beavers suffered a home loss on Wednesday night, they ended the game with a trying comeback.
Nebraska Wesleyan led by as many as 20 points with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Beavers went on a 21-8 run that spanned 8:25 in the fourth quarter.
Erin Gerke scored 10 points in that run alone, including three 3s.
Gerke led the Beavers with a game-high 29 points, and she was 11-for-17 from the floor.
Destiny Einerwold was 5-for-19, good for 19 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 91, HASTINGS 80: Tyler Borchers scored a game-high 37 points in the win on the road.
Borchers was 15-for-22 from the floor and also 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Borchers also had 13 rebounds.
Alex Borchers contributed with a 15-point night, which included making two of the Mustangs' 3s.
The Mustangs dominated on the glass, as they outrebounded the Broncos 49-30. Trey Brown had nine boards while Alex Borchers had eight.
BRIAR CLIFF 100, MOUNT MARTY 90: Jackson Lamb scored 54 points in the win on Wednesday night. That's the most any player has scored in a GPAC game this season.
Lamb scored 34 points in the second half.
On the night, he was 18-for-32 which included eight 3s.
Ethan Freidel had 16 points.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 97, BUENA VISTA 80: The Beavers trailed by just three at halftime, but Nebraska Wesleyan went out on a 37-16 run that put the game away for the No.9-ranked team by d3hoops.com.
Brendan Gary led BVU with a career-high 23 points. His previous was 12.
BVU was held under 10 made 3s for just the fifth time all season, as NWU held the Beavers to seven.