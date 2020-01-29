COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women lose in OT to Hastings

Then, in the second quarter, the Chargers (7-16, 4-11) went on an 11-0 run. The Chargers closed out the run on consecutive 3s from Payton Slaughter and Sarah Dreckman.

Senior Alyssa Carley led the Chargers with 17 points, as she hit five shots and five free throws.

Konnor Sudmann hit eight free throws en route to a 16-point game. Slaughter scored 13 while Dreckman had 12.

The Chargers' defense held the Lancers to 30 percent shooting.

CONCORDIA 91, NORTHWESTERN 76: Sammy Blum matched her career-high in 3s with seven en route to a 25-point game, but it wasn't enough in the loss.

Northwestern hung around with Concordia in the first half, trailing 39-37 at halftime.

However, the Bulldogs outscored the Red Raiders 24-17 in the third quarter that created the distance they needed.

NEB. WESLEYAN 86, BUENA VISTA 81: Even though the Beavers suffered a home loss on Wednesday night, they ended the game with a trying comeback.

Nebraska Wesleyan led by as many as 20 points with 9:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Beavers went on a 21-8 run that spanned 8:25 in the fourth quarter.