College basketball: Morningside women nail 21 3-pointers in blowout win over Dakota State

WSC made 15 of 26 shots (57.7 percent) and after leading by as many as 11 held a 39-37 lead at intermission.

Wayne State built a 17-11 lead five minutes into the contest following a 3-pointer from Al’Tavius Jackson.

The Wildcats took their first double digit lead of the night on a Henry Penner three-point play at the 10:04 mark for a 27-16 advantage.

WSC still held a nine point lead at 32-23 with 5:48 to play in the half, but UNK scored nine straight points to knot the score at 32-32 and took a short lived lead at 35-33 before WSC used a Jordan Janssen jumper with 23 seconds left to take a 39-37 lead at intermission.

Janssen’s basket would be the final time Wayne State led in the game.

Nebraska-Kearney opened the second half with a 12-2 run and held a double digit lead for most of the second half to rally past the Wildcats.

Nick Ferrarini scored a game-high 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting to lead Wayne State. Jordan Janssen also hit double digits with 18 points.

