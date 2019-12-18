College basketball: Morningside women nail 21 3-pointers in blowout win over Dakota State

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's basketball team tied a single-game school record Wednesday night with 21 made 3-pointers as the No. 7 Mustangs defeated Dakota State 104-57.
Tayte Hansen led the charge with seven 3s, and that led to her scoring a team-high 21 points off the bench.
The Mustangs (10-3) were 21-for-43 overall in the game, and 14-for-26 in the second half.
Jordyn Moser was next with three 3s and four different Mustangs — Sierra Mitchell, Sophia Peppers, Taylor Rodenburgh and Tenly Hansen — hit two 3s.
Moser scored 15 points, Peppers had 14 and Sydney Hupp — who didn't hit a shot from beyond the arc — scored 13 points.
Morningside also dominated the turnover battle. Dakota State (2-9) committed 28 turnovers, and the Mustangs turned those mistakes into 41 points.
Morningside led 23-4 at the end of the first quarter, and had 14 points off turnovers.
WAYNE STATE 84, MOUNT MARTY 73: Freshman guard Lauren Zacharias scored a season-high 17 points to help offset 10 3-pointers from Mount Marty College as the Wildcats won their the 47th consecutive non-conference home win for WSC dating back to November 2008.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 101, DAKOTA STATE 45: Morningside shot 71 percent from the floor for the entire game en route to its 13th win of the season.
The nationally top-ranked Mustangs (13-0) were 42-for-59 from the floor, and made 23 of 29 shots in the second half.
Tyler Borchers made eight out of 10 shots to lead the Mustangs with 19 points.
Trey Brown scored 14 points off the bench. Trey Powers and Alex Borchers both scored 12.
WESTCLIFF 62, NORTHWESTERN 57: Westcliff took the lead for good Wednesday with 12:59 remaining on two made free throws by Jacob Knox.
The Red Raiders got as close as 52-51 with 4:54 remaining with Grant Rohrer's layup.
Rohrer led Northwestern with 15 points in the Red Raiders' first loss since Nov. 20 to Dordt.
Jay Small was the only other Northwestern scorer in double figures with 10 points.
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 77, WAYNE STATE 64: Nebraska-Kearney shot 59 percent in the second half over the Wildcats in a non-conference men’s basketball game played Wednesday evening at Kearney High School.
The Wildcats were the hot shooting team in the first half and held the lead for nearly the entire half.
WSC made 15 of 26 shots (57.7 percent) and after leading by as many as 11 held a 39-37 lead at intermission.
Wayne State built a 17-11 lead five minutes into the contest following a 3-pointer from Al’Tavius Jackson.
The Wildcats took their first double digit lead of the night on a Henry Penner three-point play at the 10:04 mark for a 27-16 advantage.
WSC still held a nine point lead at 32-23 with 5:48 to play in the half, but UNK scored nine straight points to knot the score at 32-32 and took a short lived lead at 35-33 before WSC used a Jordan Janssen jumper with 23 seconds left to take a 39-37 lead at intermission.
Janssen’s basket would be the final time Wayne State led in the game.
Nebraska-Kearney opened the second half with a 12-2 run and held a double digit lead for most of the second half to rally past the Wildcats.
Nick Ferrarini scored a game-high 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting to lead Wayne State. Jordan Janssen also hit double digits with 18 points.
LATE TUESDAY
NORTHWESTERN 86, THOMPSON RIVERS 56: A 23-2 run at the start of the game helped 19th-ranked Northwestern extend its win streak to seven in Costa Mesa, Calif.
Trent Hilbrands lit up the stat sheet with a game-high 23 points, making seven of his 13 three-point attempts. Craig Sterk scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out a career-best four assists. Grant Rohrer was the final NWC player to net double figures with 12 points and matched his career best with four assists