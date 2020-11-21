COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women score 107 points in win

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's basketball team had little trouble against Mount Marty on Saturday.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never gave it up in a 107-52 win over the Lancers in Sioux City.

Morningside led 58-17 at the half.

The big lead allowed coach Jamie Sale to play 16 different student-athletes in the game, and 14 of the 16 scored at least a point in the win.

Sierra Mitchell hit six 3-pointers en route to a 28-point game. She was 10-for-15 total.

Sophia Peppers made all eight of her shots — including three 3s — and she scored 21 points.

The Mustangs were 39-for-64, and made 15 of 24 3s.

CONCORDIA 73, DORDT 62: Following a week away from competition, an opportunity for back-to-back wins for the Defenders was stopped by Concordia, who earned their fourth win in a row with a 73-62 win.

The Defenders took the lead late with Bailey Beckman's 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 7 seconds to go in regulation. However, Concordia answered with a basket of their own and continued to build their lead for the rest of the contest.