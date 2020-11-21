COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women score 107 points in win

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's basketball team had little trouble against Mount Marty on Saturday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never gave it up in a 107-52 win over the Lancers in Sioux City.
Morningside led 58-17 at the half.
The big lead allowed coach Jamie Sale to play 16 different student-athletes in the game, and 14 of the 16 scored at least a point in the win.
Sierra Mitchell hit six 3-pointers en route to a 28-point game. She was 10-for-15 total.
Sophia Peppers made all eight of her shots — including three 3s — and she scored 21 points.
The Mustangs were 39-for-64, and made 15 of 24 3s.
CONCORDIA 73, DORDT 62: Following a week away from competition, an opportunity for back-to-back wins for the Defenders was stopped by Concordia, who earned their fourth win in a row with a 73-62 win.
The Defenders took the lead late with Bailey Beckman's 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 7 seconds to go in regulation. However, Concordia answered with a basket of their own and continued to build their lead for the rest of the contest.
Mya Chmielewski's three-pointer made the score 69-62 late in the game, but Concordia secured the win with free throws at the end.
Beckman led all scorers with 16 points.
Erika Feenstra had 14 points and eight rebounds.
JAMESTOWN 70, NORTHWESTERN 65: Emilee Danner hit a go-ahead basket with 1 minute, 49 seconds left that gave the Red Raiders the lead, but that was the last lead Northwestern had.
Jamestown closed out the game on an 8-2 run in the final 1:39. The Jimmies held the Red Raiders without a field goal in that stretch, but Danner hit two free throws with 12 seconds remaining.
Danner led the Red Raiders with 12 points, and she came off the bench. Sammy Blum scored 11 points.
Molly Schany had eight points and 16 rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
CONCORDIA 82, DORDT 59: The Defenders came out cold in the first half, and they couldn't bounce back in the final 20 minutes.
Dordt shot 6 of 30 in the first half, and just 4-or-16 in 3-point range.
The Defenders got hotter in the second half (16-for-31) to somewhat balance out their total to a 36-percent night.
Garrett Franken was the lone Dordt shooter who scored in double figures with 17 points.
NORTHWESTERN 97, MIDLAND 79: For the first time this season, freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek didn't lead the Red Raiders in scoring.
That honor landed at the hands of Craig Sterk, who scored a game-high 28 points on 12 of 15 shooting.
Van Kalsbeek, a freshman from MOC-Floyd Valley, wasn't too far behind with a 20-point game.
Jay Small had 14 points and Isaac Heyer scored 10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!