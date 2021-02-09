COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women top College of Saint Mary

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College's Faith Meyer scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a GPAC 80-46 win at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Tuesday.
Sophia Peppers also had 13 points and Sierra Mitchell 10 points for Morningside (22-2 overall and 20-1 GPAC). The Mustangs led 44-23 at the half.
There were 12 different scorers for the Mustangs.
Honnah Leo had 10 points to lead the Flames (2-20 overall and 1-18 GPAC).
Women's hoops
OKLAHOMA 67, IOWA STATE 61: The Cyclones fell behind early Tuesday night in Norman, Okla., and played catch-up for the rest of the game. Oklahoma led by as many as 16 points in the first half and had a 14-point advantage late in the third quarter before the Cyclones tried to stage a comeback.
Ashley Joens scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half to help ISU cut the Sooner lead down to three points multiple times in the fourth quarter. However, Madi Williams answered with multiple big baskets for OU to halt any Cyclone momentum, scoring a game-high 27 points on 13-of-21 shooting.
Men's hoops
CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 48: Creighton’s active defense kept Georgetown out of rhythm all night long as the Jays avenged last week’s loss to the Hoyas with a convincing road win Tuesday.
It was the same Georgetown offense that shredded CU in Omaha by shooting 50% from the floor and finishing with the second-most points (86) by a Creighton opponent all season.
But the Jays set a different tone Tuesday.
They were assertive from the start — scoring the game’s first six points with three buckets right at the rim. Their energy and effort stood out even more on the other end of the court, as they recorded a school-record 19 steals and held the Hoyas to the lowest shooting percentage (27.6%) by a league opponent in CU’s eight years in the Big East.
Georgetown's 48 points also marked the fewest scored by a Big East foe in a league game against Creighton.
TCU 79, IOWA STATE 76: RJ Nembhard scored 20 points, Kevin Samuel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and TCU rallied late to beat Iowa State 79-76 on Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs used an 18-7 run that started with about nine minutes left to build a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds to play. Nembhard had nine points including a dunk and a three-point play during the stretch. The Cyclones pulled within three points twice in the remaining seconds but didn't get closer.
Nembhard was just 4 of 16 from the floor but made 11 of 13 free throws. He also had a game-high seven assists. Taryn Todd and PJ Fuller added 11 points apiece for TCU.