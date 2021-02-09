COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside women top College of Saint Mary

It was the same Georgetown offense that shredded CU in Omaha by shooting 50% from the floor and finishing with the second-most points (86) by a Creighton opponent all season.

But the Jays set a different tone Tuesday.

They were assertive from the start — scoring the game’s first six points with three buckets right at the rim. Their energy and effort stood out even more on the other end of the court, as they recorded a school-record 19 steals and held the Hoyas to the lowest shooting percentage (27.6%) by a league opponent in CU’s eight years in the Big East.

Georgetown's 48 points also marked the fewest scored by a Big East foe in a league game against Creighton.

TCU 79, IOWA STATE 76: RJ Nembhard scored 20 points, Kevin Samuel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and TCU rallied late to beat Iowa State 79-76 on Tuesday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs used an 18-7 run that started with about nine minutes left to build a 77-71 lead with 34 seconds to play. Nembhard had nine points including a dunk and a three-point play during the stretch. The Cyclones pulled within three points twice in the remaining seconds but didn't get closer.