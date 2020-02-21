COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mustangs enters postseason with a 25 point win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — No. 2 Morningside got 30 points from its bench and went on to wrap up its men's basketball regular season with a 96-71 win over the Northwestern in Orange City on Saturday.
Zach Imig had 19 points to lead Morningside (26-2 overall and 18-2 GPAC) which had six players scoring in double digits. Trey Brown came off the bench to add 17 and Will Pottebaum also had 14 points.
Morningside will host No. 8 seed Hastings in the first round of the GPAC postseason tournament Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Craig Sterk had a game-high 22 points to lead the Raiders (20-10 overall and 12-8 GPAC). Jay Small also had a double-double for Northwestern with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Trent Hilbrands had 14 points.
The Raiders earned the No. 5 seed in the GPAC tourney and will travel to face Concordia at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
BRIAR CLIFF 74, DOANE 66: The Chargers closed out their regular season with a win over the Tigers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball action at the Flanagan Center Saturday.
Austin Roetman had 21 points to lead Briar Cliff. Jaden Kleinhesselink narrowly missed a double-double for BCU with 13 points and nine rebounds. Tony Bonner and Conner Groves also had 12 and 10 points, respectively for Briar Cliff, which ended its campaign with a 15-14 mark overall and 6-13 in the GPAC).
Briar Cliff saw its season end with the win as it failed to gain one of the top eight spots in the league's standings.
Anthony Laravie had 17 points for Doane (7-22 overall and 2-17 GPAC).
DORDT 92, MOUNT MARTY 86: Marcus Winterfeld came of the bench to score 18 points to lead the Defenders to a win over the Lancers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game in Yankton, S.D. Saturday,
Jesse Jansma also had 15 points, Zach Brussard 14 points and Garrett Franken 13 for Dordt (22-8 overall and 13-7 GPAC).
Jordan Johnson had 22 points for Mount Marty, 19-10 overall and 10-9 GPAC).
The teams will have a rematch in the first round of the GPAC postseason tournament at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Center.
SIMPSON 85, BUENA VISTA 72: The Storm earned a berth in the American Rivers Conference postseason men's basketball tournament after defeating the Beavers in Indianola Saturday.
Bruena Vista (18-7 overall and 9-7 ARC) won't have to wait long to get a chance to avenge Saturday's setback as they host Simpson in the first round of the ARC tournament Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Michael Demers had 17 points and Timothy Jeffries 16 for the Beavers. Conor Riordan had 21 points for the Storm (13-12 overall and 7-9 ARC).
Women
MORNINGSIDE 78, NORTHWESTERN 68: The No. 9 Mustangs went on a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter fueled by 3-point shots by Sierra Mitchell and Taylor Rodenburgh and went on to defeat Raiders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.
The game was tied at 55-55 after three quarters before Mitchell and Rodenburgh took control of the action with Mitchell hitting three treys and Rodenburgh sinking two.
Rodenburgh had 15 points to lead Morningside (21-8 overall and 15-6 GPAC) while Sydney Hupp added 14 and Sophia Peppers had 13. Mitchell scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Summy Blum had 26 points and Alexis Toering 11 for the Raiders (17-9 overall and 12-9 GPAC).
The teams will meet again on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Sioux City in the opening round of the GPAC tournament.
BRIAR CLIFF 69, DOANE 50: The Chargers won for the fourth straight time Saturday afternoon at the Flanagan Center but saw their season end after they were edged out for the final Great Plains Athletic Conference post season tournament.
Madelyn Deitchler had 28 points and was the only Charger to score in double digits in the win. Deitchler also had eight rebounds to lead BCU, which was edged for the final GPAC tourney berth by Midland on a tie-breaker. Briar Cliff ends its season with a 10-19 overall mark, 7-14 in the GPAC).
Cheyenne Ostrander had 15 points for Doane (2-24 overall and 1-20 GPAC).
DORDT 93, ST. MARY 45: The Defenders wrapped up its regular season with a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win over the Flames in Sioux Center Saturday.
Dordt made liberal use of its bench and 13 players scored in the game for the Defenders, who earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round home game against No. 5 Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Erika Feenstra had 18 points and Rachel Evavold 14 to lead Dordt (22-7 overall and 14-7 GPAC). Baylee Tetzlaff and Karly Gustafson also came off the bench to add 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Kenzi Hoit had 15 points to lead the Flames, who end their season with a 5-24 record, 2-19 in the GPAC.
SIMPSON 76, BUENA VISTA 56: Cassie Chubb scored 14 points to lead all scorers and pace Simpson to an American Rivers Conference women basketball win over the Beavers in Indianola Saturday.
Simpson (18-7 overall and 10-6 ARC) tied for fourth place in the final league standings and will play at Coe in the first round of the conference tournament.
Destiny Einerwold had 13 points, Erin Gerke 12 and Jennifer Schneider 11 for the Beavers, who ended their season with a 1-24 overall record and 0-16 in the ARC.
SIOUX FALLS 89, WAYNE STATE 75: The No. 16 Cougars had five players score in double figures and overcame a 32-point outing from the Wildcats' Brittany Bongartz to win in Northern Sun Conference women's basketball action in Sioux Falls Saturday.
Senior Kaely Hummel, a former Cherokee prep standout, led Sioux Falls with 18 points while classmate Augusta Thramer, who played high school basketball in South Sioux City, had 15 points. Kiara James also had 14 points, Mariah Szymanski 12 and Jessie Geer 10 for the Cougars (24-5 overall and 17-5 NSIC).
The effort by Bongarts was a career-high and Erin Norling also had 22 points but only three other Wayne State players scored points. The Wildcats dropped to 16-12 overall and 11-11 NSIC.
Friday
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA 77, WAYNE STATE 60: The Mustangs ended a 21-game losing skid to the Wildcats with a women's college basketball win in Marshall, Minn. Friday.
Wayne State's Erin Norling hdd 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats (16-11 overall and 11-10 NSIC). Halley Busse also had 13 points while Josey Ryan and Brittany Bongartz each added 10.