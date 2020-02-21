COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Mustangs enters postseason with a 25 point win

Women

MORNINGSIDE 78, NORTHWESTERN 68: The No. 9 Mustangs went on a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter fueled by 3-point shots by Sierra Mitchell and Taylor Rodenburgh and went on to defeat Raiders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game played in Orange City Saturday.

The game was tied at 55-55 after three quarters before Mitchell and Rodenburgh took control of the action with Mitchell hitting three treys and Rodenburgh sinking two.

Rodenburgh had 15 points to lead Morningside (21-8 overall and 15-6 GPAC) while Sydney Hupp added 14 and Sophia Peppers had 13. Mitchell scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Summy Blum had 26 points and Alexis Toering 11 for the Raiders (17-9 overall and 12-9 GPAC).

The teams will meet again on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Sioux City in the opening round of the GPAC tournament.

BRIAR CLIFF 69, DOANE 50: The Chargers won for the fourth straight time Saturday afternoon at the Flanagan Center but saw their season end after they were edged out for the final Great Plains Athletic Conference post season tournament.