COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Nebraska women's basketball beat Illinois behind 3-point line

The Nebraska women’s basketball team made three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 57-53 victory against Illinois on Monday in Champaign, Illinois.
Sam Haiby led the Husker with 22 points. Freshman Annika Stewart added 12 points, including two big three-pointers in the final seven minutes of the game.
Ruby Porter scored a season-high 11 points. Porter started her third straight game due to the injury to Isabella Bourne.
Nebraska has won three of its past four games to improve to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the Big Ten. Illinois’ losing streak is seven games.
Illinois led 40-38 to start the fourth quarter.
The Huskers rallied by making three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Haiby made one early in the quarter, and then Stewart made threes 40 seconds apart to put the Huskers up 49-46 with six minutes left. Nebraska never trailed again.
While Nebraska is still playing without Bourne, its second-leading scorer, the Huskers had two more players available than it last game and now have nine that can play.
MiCole Cayton, a graduate transfer from California, played for the first time this season. She entered the game midway through the first quarter and played 19 minutes. Cayton had a steal and made a free throw in the final 15 seconds of the game to help seal the win.
And Kendall Coley, who graduated from high school two weeks ago and joined the Huskers last week, was in uniform for the first time. She only had a few days of practice with the Huskers and did not play.
UNI MEN 70, COE COLLEGE 60: The Panthers took an early lead against their Division III opponent and took a 40-30 lead into halftime. The Kohawks got to within three points with 3:41 remaining in the half before Trae Berhow unloaded eight points in the final three minutes to give the Panthers a 10-point lead into the break.
The Panthers went 16-for-31 from the field in the first half led by Berhow going 5-for-10 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc. Berhow led the way with 13 points and 4 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.
The Panthers continued to pour it on early in the second half, moving ahead 49-32 just three minutes into the half. The Kohawks didn't go quietly, going on runs of their own to get within 9 points with 5:36 remaining in the game. The Panther defense held Kohawks off to walk away with a 10-point victory.
Trae Berhow and Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers, each finishing with 18 points, a season-high for Heise. Berhow scored 18 while Heise added 18 points.
Noah Carter provided highlight-reel plays throughout the game, finishing with a powerful dunk with 13:46 remaining in the second half going up 56-37, the Panthers largest lead of the game. Carter finished with 13 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.