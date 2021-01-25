COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Nebraska women's basketball beat Illinois behind 3-point line

And Kendall Coley, who graduated from high school two weeks ago and joined the Huskers last week, was in uniform for the first time. She only had a few days of practice with the Huskers and did not play.

UNI MEN 70, COE COLLEGE 60: The Panthers took an early lead against their Division III opponent and took a 40-30 lead into halftime. The Kohawks got to within three points with 3:41 remaining in the half before Trae Berhow unloaded eight points in the final three minutes to give the Panthers a 10-point lead into the break.

The Panthers went 16-for-31 from the field in the first half led by Berhow going 5-for-10 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc. Berhow led the way with 13 points and 4 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes.

The Panthers continued to pour it on early in the second half, moving ahead 49-32 just three minutes into the half. The Kohawks didn't go quietly, going on runs of their own to get within 9 points with 5:36 remaining in the game. The Panther defense held Kohawks off to walk away with a 10-point victory.

Trae Berhow and Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers, each finishing with 18 points, a season-high for Heise.

Noah Carter provided highlight-reel plays throughout the game, finishing with a powerful dunk with 13:46 remaining in the second half going up 56-37, the Panthers largest lead of the game. Carter finished with 13 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.

