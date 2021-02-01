COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 25 Drake stays undefeated, thumps Illinois State

DES MOINES — The Drake University men's basketball team had a really good day on Monday.

A few hours after being ranked 25th in the Associated Press men's basketball poll, the Bulldogs (17-0) stayed undefeated with a 95-60 win over Illinois State at the Knapp Center.

The Bulldogs went on a 28-8 run in the second half to make a 10-point lead grow to 30.

Tremell Murphy scored 15 of those 28 Buldlogs points in the second half.

The Bulldogs scored 56 points total in the second half.

Murphy led the Bulldogs with 30 points, as he made 10 shots and six 3-pointers.

ShanQuan Hemphill chipped in with 18 points. Hemphill made eight shots.

Jonah Jackson scored 12 points.

Roman Penn had seven assists.

LORAS 89, BUENA VISTA 73: The Duhawks handed the Beavers with their first loss of the season.

Loras held BVU to a season-low 40.9 percent shooting from the field. The Beavers made 12-of-38 attempts from beyond the arc.