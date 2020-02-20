COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 20 Coyotes clinch tie for Summit title

VERMILLION, S.D. - The 20th-ranked South Dakota women's basketball team got 22 points from Ciara Duffy and stayed unbeaten in Summit League women's basketball play after rolling past North Dakota State 96-57 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.

Hannah Sjerven also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Chloe Lamb and Taylor Frederick also had 15 and 12 points, repectively for South Dakota (25-2 overall and 14-0 Summit).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coyotes scored the first 12 points of the game but led just 25-18 after the Bison went on an 18-13 run to close out the quarter. The second stanza was USD as the Coyotes got the first 10 points of the frame and led 49-25 at the intermission.

Michelle Gaislerova had 15 points to lead NDSU (8-17 overall and 5-8 Summit).

The Coyotes are just two games away from completing an unbeaten Summit League regular-season campaign with a big challenge ahead at South Dakota State on Saturday. The Jackrabbits won their 20th game Thursday evening and are the defending Summit regular and post-season champs.

USD locked up at least a tie for the Summit regular-season title and a win in one of its final two contests would secure an outright championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0