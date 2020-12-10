COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Dakota edges South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of North Dakota men's basketball team held South Dakota without a field goal in the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds to hold off the Coyotes 75-71 on Thursday.
Stanley Umude hit a 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and that 3-pointer helped the Coyotes take a 69-66 lead.
Filip Rebraca hit a layup on the Fighting Hawks' next possession, then USD"s Tasos Kamateros hit a free throw to extend the Coyotes lead.
North Dakota's Mitchell Sueker hit two free throws to tie the game at 70-70.
UND then took the lead for good with a Seybian Sims made free throw with 29 seconds left.
Umude missed a layup on the Coyotes' next possession, but A.J. Plitzuweit hit a free throw late.
Umude led USD with a 30-point game. The Coyotes senior was 12-for-25 from the floor. Umude hit five 3-pointers.
Xavier Fuller also scored 15 points for USD.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA 62, WICHITA STATE 54: The Coyotes jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game on Thursday, and the Shockers tried to catch up, but they could not.
Hannah Sjerven scored six points in that stretch in the first 4:08 of the game.
The Coyotes led by as many as 14 in the game.
Chloe Lamb led USD with 29 points. She was 10-for-22 from the floor, and she made three 3s.
Lamb also had 11 rebounds.
Sjerven scored 14 points.
The Coyotes scored 22 points off of 23 WSU turnovers.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 82, NORTHWESTERN 76: Jay Small scored a game-high 28 points, also a season-high for the senior, and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Raiders. With his second of three three-pointers, Small became the eighth player to make 200 three-pointers in program history.
Tied 39-39 at halftime, Northwestern went ahead by as many as six early and led for the majority of the first 10 minutes of the second half. The game was tied again at 63 and a basket by Alex Van Kalsbeek put Northwestern in front for the final time, 66-65, with 6:21 left to go. DWU outscored the Raiders 8-2 over the next two minutes and 17-10 for the rest of the game to get the come-from-behind win.
Joining Small in double figures were both Van Kalsbeek (20) and Keegan Van Egdom (1). Head Coach Kris Korver's squad shot 51 percent for the game, 36% (8/22) from the three-point line, and made 12-of-16 free throw attempts. The Raiders were outebounded 29-27 and committed 10 turnovers compared to seven by DWU.
