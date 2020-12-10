COLLEGE BASKETBALL: North Dakota edges South Dakota

The Coyotes led by as many as 14 in the game.

Chloe Lamb led USD with 29 points. She was 10-for-22 from the floor, and she made three 3s.

Lamb also had 11 rebounds.

Sjerven scored 14 points.

The Coyotes scored 22 points off of 23 WSU turnovers.

LATE WEDNESDAY

DAKOTA WESLEYAN 82, NORTHWESTERN 76: Jay Small scored a game-high 28 points, also a season-high for the senior, and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Raiders. With his second of three three-pointers, Small became the eighth player to make 200 three-pointers in program history.

Tied 39-39 at halftime, Northwestern went ahead by as many as six early and led for the majority of the first 10 minutes of the second half. The game was tied again at 63 and a basket by Alex Van Kalsbeek put Northwestern in front for the final time, 66-65, with 6:21 left to go. DWU outscored the Raiders 8-2 over the next two minutes and 17-10 for the rest of the game to get the come-from-behind win.

Joining Small in double figures were both Van Kalsbeek (20) and Keegan Van Egdom (1). Head Coach Kris Korver's squad shot 51 percent for the game, 36% (8/22) from the three-point line, and made 12-of-16 free throw attempts. The Raiders were outebounded 29-27 and committed 10 turnovers compared to seven by DWU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0