COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Big second half sends USD women to a win

MACOMB, Ill. -- South Dakota exploded for 58 second-half points en route to a 96-65 road win at Western Illinois inside Western Hall Sunday in the Summit League opener for both teams.
The 22nd-ranked Coyotes, the preseason pick to win the league this season, improved to 12-2 overall and are 7-2 all-time in Summit openers. Western Illinois fell to 6-8 overall and 5-2 at home.
Chloe Lamb scored 14 points after the break and totaled 20 in all to lead five South Dakota players in double figures. Hannah Sjerven finished with 18 points, Taylor Frederick added 14, Ciara Duffy with 13 and Liv Korngable chipped in 11.
"We responded very well to a team in Western Illinois that played very aggressively, especially in the first half," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Our young ladies did a great job of not only making adjustments on both ends, but also in continuing to play together and share the ball.
"Now we have to quickly recover and prepare for a Fort Wayne team that has had more prep time. Our game Wednesday will be their league opener."
BRIAR CLIFF 77, WALDORF 71: A 12-0 run late in the second half allowed Briar Cliff to break open the game and the Chargers held off Waldorf's comeback attempt to pick up a 77-71 win on Saturday at the Country Inn & Suites Classic at the Newman Flanagan Center.
The game was back-and-forth throughout. Briar Cliff had an 8-2 lead to start the game but trailed by nine points, 30-21, with 8:57 left in the first half. The Chargers ended the half on a 17-6 run to take a 37-36 lead going into halftime.
Waldorf regained the lead in the second half and were up 61-59 with 6:24 left in the game.
Austin Roetman's bucket tied the game at 61 and that started Briar Cliff's 12-0 run. A technical foul allowed Jackson Lamb to shoot two free throw, which he made and Roetman hit 3-pointer for a five-point Chargers' lead. Lamb added two more free throws and Nick Hoyt made a bucket and a free throw to put Briar Cliff up 71-61 with 4:24 remaining.
Waldorf cut Briar Cliff's lead down to four points with 17 seconds left but Connor Groves made two free throws with 13 seconds left and rebounded a Waldorf missed bucket to end the game.
Briar Cliff improved to 9-6 on the season and Waldorf falls to 4-8.
Hoyt finished the game with six 3-points and had 21 points. He was 7-of-11 from the field. Lamb almost had a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Kleinhesselink hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Roetman finished with five points and four assists and Jake Carley had nine points and five rebounds.
Briar Cliff only had eight turnovers in the game and hit 14 3-pointers.
WESTERN ILLINOIS 82, SOUTH DAKOTA 75: South Dakota couldn't slow down Western Illinois' offense as the Coyotes dropped their Summit League opener, 82-75, on Sunday.
The game was tight in the first half with WIU holding a 39-38 lead but the Coyotes couldn't keep up with the Leathernecks in the second half. WIU scored 43 points after halftime as USD only shot 35.5 percent (11-of-31) out of the break, allowing the Leathernecks to get some separation to defeat USD.
The Coyotes fall to 9-6 overall and 0-1 in the Summit League. It is the third straight loss for USD. WIU improves to 4-10 overall and 1-0 in the Summit.
Stanley Umude led USD with 27 points as he was 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Umude added eight rebounds and three blocks. Tyler Hagedorn had 17 points and hit three 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds. Tyler Peterson had six points, six rebounds and three assists and Cody Kelley had five points, four assists and three steals. Brandon Armstrong added nine points.