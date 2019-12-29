COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Big second half sends USD women to a win

The game was back-and-forth throughout. Briar Cliff had an 8-2 lead to start the game but trailed by nine points, 30-21, with 8:57 left in the first half. The Chargers ended the half on a 17-6 run to take a 37-36 lead going into halftime.

Waldorf regained the lead in the second half and were up 61-59 with 6:24 left in the game.

Austin Roetman's bucket tied the game at 61 and that started Briar Cliff's 12-0 run. A technical foul allowed Jackson Lamb to shoot two free throw, which he made and Roetman hit 3-pointer for a five-point Chargers' lead. Lamb added two more free throws and Nick Hoyt made a bucket and a free throw to put Briar Cliff up 71-61 with 4:24 remaining.

Waldorf cut Briar Cliff's lead down to four points with 17 seconds left but Connor Groves made two free throws with 13 seconds left and rebounded a Waldorf missed bucket to end the game.

Briar Cliff improved to 9-6 on the season and Waldorf falls to 4-8.

Hoyt finished the game with six 3-points and had 21 points. He was 7-of-11 from the field. Lamb almost had a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Kleinhesselink hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Roetman finished with five points and four assists and Jake Carley had nine points and five rebounds.