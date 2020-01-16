COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, Dordt men lose close games on the road

MEN'S BASKETBALL
JAMESTOWN 95, BRIAR CLIFF 86: Twenty-two points from both Austin Roetman and Jackson Lamb and another 17 from Jaden Kleinhesselink were not enough Wednesday night.
The contest was in reach for the Cliff, down by just six with more than two minutes to play, but two offensive fouls by the Chargers in that time were wasted opportunities for BCU.
Briar Cliff shot 59 percent from the field in the first half of the contest and led the Jimmies 45-39. Roetman had 15 points in the first 20 minutes and dished out his two assists of the night in the last 75 seconds of the period.
The teams were tied at 52 with 16 minutes left to play but Jamestown managed to go up by 14 points in the next eight minutes. Briar Cliff was able to cut that lead down to six but in the end could not overcome the deficit.
MOUNT MARTY 89, NORTHWESTERN 79: Trent Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 18 points, one of four players to put up double figures for Head Coach Kris Korver's squad. Craig Sterk followed close behind with 17 and both Jay Small and Keegan Van Egdom contributed 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Down four (47-43) at halftime, Northwestern surged ahead for the final time, 52-51, following a three-pointer by Hilbrands and two free throws from Sterk at the 17-minute mark. Tied at 54 moments later, consecutive three-point plays by Lancers' guards Jordan Johnson and Jailen Billings put their team up for good, 60-54.
Northwestern was still within striking distance, 71-69, after a three-pointer by Van Egdom with eight minutes remaining. Mount Marty, however, outscored the Red Raiders 14-4 over the next five minutes, extending its lead to 85-73 with two minutes left.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 71, DORDT 70: Garrett Franken's layup gave Dordt a three-point lead with just under five minutes to play.
But, the Tigers went on a 6-0 run to hold a 71-68 lead with 2:22 remaining.
Neither team scored for two minutes until the Defenders knocked down a pair of free throws. Following the free throws, Dordt fouled Larson to send him to the free-throw line. Larson missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and Dordt called a timeout with 3.3 seconds to play.
The Defenders drew up one final play the saw a last-second heave tossed towards the basket the was too strong, as the Tigers notched the season sweep of Dordt.
Franken scored 13 points for the Defenders, and Chandler Brunsting also scored 13 points off the bench.