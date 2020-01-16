COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff, Dordt men lose close games on the road

MEN'S BASKETBALL

JAMESTOWN 95, BRIAR CLIFF 86: Twenty-two points from both Austin Roetman and Jackson Lamb and another 17 from Jaden Kleinhesselink were not enough Wednesday night.

The contest was in reach for the Cliff, down by just six with more than two minutes to play, but two offensive fouls by the Chargers in that time were wasted opportunities for BCU.

Briar Cliff shot 59 percent from the field in the first half of the contest and led the Jimmies 45-39. Roetman had 15 points in the first 20 minutes and dished out his two assists of the night in the last 75 seconds of the period.

The teams were tied at 52 with 16 minutes left to play but Jamestown managed to go up by 14 points in the next eight minutes. Briar Cliff was able to cut that lead down to six but in the end could not overcome the deficit.

MOUNT MARTY 89, NORTHWESTERN 79: Trent Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 18 points, one of four players to put up double figures for Head Coach Kris Korver's squad. Craig Sterk followed close behind with 17 and both Jay Small and Keegan Van Egdom contributed 10.

