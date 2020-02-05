COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff upsets No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan on the road

MITCHELL, S.D. -- Briar Cliff's improbable run continued on Wednesday in Mitchell. After knocking off No. 17 Mount Marty last Wednesday and after handing No. 1 Morningside its first loss of the season, the Chargers went on the road to face No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan.
The Chargers had a one-point lead at halftime and then pulled away from the Tigers in the second half for a third-straight upset, this time 83-74.
Briar Cliff improved to 14-12 overall and 5-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dakota Wesleyan falls to 18-6 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC.
The Chargers shot 50 percent (28-of-56) from the field in the win and hit 10 3-pointers. Plus the Chargers were 17-of-21 from the free throw line. DWU only attempted eight free throws. Briar Cliff only had eight turnovers in the win.
Ethan Freidel had his best game of the season for the Chargers as he hit five 3-pointers and was 10-of-10 from the free throw line as he scored 33 points. Jaden Kleinhesselink almost had a double-double with 16 points and eight rebounds. Those two stepped up since Jackson Lamb was only 4-of-14 from the field but he still finished with 33 points.
NORTHWESTERN 89, DORDT 82: The Northwestern men's basketball team shot 51.6 percent from the field and hit 15 3-pointers as the Red Raiders knocked off a Dordt team that is receving votes in the national poll, 89-82 on Wednesday.
Northwern improves to 17-8 overall and 9-6 in the GPAC. Dordt falls to 18-7 and 9-7 in the GPAC.
Trent Hilbrands and Isaac Heyer each scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Red Raiders. Heyer added four assists. Craig Sterk had 16 points and Jay Small had 14 points. Keegan Van Egdom added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. SMall and Heyer each hit four 3-pointers and Hilbrands and Van Egdom each hit three.
For Dordt, Ben Gesink hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Garrett Franken had 15 points and nine rebounds for Dordt. Cade Bleeker hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Marcus Winterfeld had 10 points and Chandler Brunsting had nine points and six rebounds.
WOMEN
NORTHWESTERN 91, DORDT 76: Northwestern outscored No. 9 Dordt 55-34 in the second half which not only allowed the Red Raiders to overcome a first-half deficit but also to pull away for a 91-76 victory on Wednesday.
Northwestern improves to 13-9 overall and 8-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Dordt falls to 20-5 overall and 12-5 in the GPAC.
Northwestern shot 55.6 percent in the second half (20-of-36) and finished shooting 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the field in the game. The Red Raiders forced 23 turnovers and held Dordt to 37.9 percent shooting (11-of-29) in the second half.
Alexis Toering hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders. Emilee Danner added 18 points and three steals off the bench and Jada Cunningham had 16 points and six assists off the bench. Sammy Blum had 12 points and five rebounds.
For Dordt, Erika Feenstra, Rachel Evavold and Bailey Beckman all scored 11 points. Evavold had five rebounds. Karly Gustafson had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals off the bench.
MIDLAND 78, MORNINGSIDE 73: Midland was able to complete the upset of No. 7 Morningside on Wednesday, 78-73.
Midland held Morningside to nine points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead but the Mustangs acored 21 points in the second and third quarters each to tie the game. However, Morningside couldn't slow down Midland in the fourth as scored 27 points to pull past Morningside for a 78-73 victory.
Morningside falls to 19-7 on the season and 13-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improves to 9-16 overall and 5-12 in the GPAC.
Sophia Peppers led Morningside in the loss with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sierra Mitchell had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists but was only 5-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-12 from behind the arc. Sydney Hupp was held to four points on only five shots. Taylor Rodenburgh had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Jordyn Moser had six points and six assists but she was only 3-of-10 from the field.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 83, BRIAR CLIFF 79: Briar Cliff's comeback attempt against No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan fell just short on Wednesday in an 83-79 loss.
Dakota Wesleyan wnet up by seven points in the first quarter and had a 10-point lead by halftime. But Briar Cliff chipped away at the lead and trailed 78-77 with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter after two free throws by Konnor Sudmann. DWU turned the ball over but the Chargers turned it right back over. Makaela Karst hit a shot and Briar Cliff couldn't get back within three again in the 83-79 loss.
Briar Cliff fell to 7-18 overall and 4-13 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. DWU improves to 17-8 overall and 10-7 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff shot 50.9 percent (29-of-57) in the loss but couldn't slow down DWU, which shot 57.6 percent (34-of-59) from the field. DWU had 22 turnovers but Briar Cliff had 19 turnovers.
Payton Slaughter had 17 points and four assists for the Chargers and Sudmann had 12 points. Alyssa Carley had 11 points and three steals and Madelyn Deitchler had 10 points. Jadyn Bussinger had eight points and three steals.
LORAS 70, BUENA VISTA 50: Buena Vista held a slight lead for most of the first half but Loras went on a late run to go up at the half. Then Loras outscored BVU 22-9 in the third quarter to pull away as Loras went on to win 70-50.
Buena Vista falls to 1-19 overall and 0-11 in the A-R-C. Loras improves to 19-2 and 10-2 in the conference.
Buena Vista had 32 turnovers in the loss, its second-highest total of the season. The Beavers only shot 34.9 percent (15-of-43) from the field.
Nicole Lange scored 15 points off the bench for the Beavers as she was 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Erin Gerke and Jennifer Schneider each had 11 points. Gerke added six assists and three steals and Schneider had five rebounds. Destiney Einerwold had nine rebounds and Cassy Miller and Kiara Sporrer each had six rebounds.
MORNINGSIDE 102, MIDLAND 77: Trey Brown scored 32 points off the bench to give the Mustangs the convincing win at home.
Brown, a junior from Gretna, Neb., made 14 of 18 shots from the floor and made four of six free throws.
Brown also brought down 12 rebounds to clinch a double-double.
Zach Imig was one rebound shy of a double-double, as the junior from Gretna scored 13 points and nine rebounds.
Alex Borchers made three 3s en route to an 11-point night.
Morningside ended the first half on a 23-14 run in the final 6:40. Will Pottebaum scored the go-ahead free throw.