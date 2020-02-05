COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff upsets No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan on the road

Alexis Toering hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Red Raiders. Emilee Danner added 18 points and three steals off the bench and Jada Cunningham had 16 points and six assists off the bench. Sammy Blum had 12 points and five rebounds.

For Dordt, Erika Feenstra, Rachel Evavold and Bailey Beckman all scored 11 points. Evavold had five rebounds. Karly Gustafson had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals off the bench.

MIDLAND 78, MORNINGSIDE 73: Midland was able to complete the upset of No. 7 Morningside on Wednesday, 78-73.

Midland held Morningside to nine points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead but the Mustangs acored 21 points in the second and third quarters each to tie the game. However, Morningside couldn't slow down Midland in the fourth as scored 27 points to pull past Morningside for a 78-73 victory.

Morningside falls to 19-7 on the season and 13-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improves to 9-16 overall and 5-12 in the GPAC.