COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Buena Vista men bounce back with a win

MEN
BUENA VISTA 77, LUTHER 54: After losing its last game, Buena Vista bounced back by scoring 44 points in the first half and cruising to a 77-54 win over Luther on Saturday.
Buena Vista improves to 11-2 overall and 2-2 in the A-R-C with the win. Luther falls to 4-8 overall and 0-3 in the A-R-C.
Timothy Jeffries hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Beavers and Dominic Sesma had 14 points and six rebounds. D.J. McNeal had a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Michael Demers scored 12 points. Noah Schmitt had seven rebounds and eight assists and Brendan Gary had six rebounds and four steals.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 62, WAYNE STATE 59: Southwest Minnesota State used big plays late in the game to rally from a 50-45 deficit as the visiting Mustangs dealt Wayne State College a sixth straight loss Saturday evening 62-59 in a Northern Sun Conference South Division men’s basketball contest at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
WSC drops to 5-12 and 2-6 in the NSIC while SMSU is 5-9 and 2-6 in the league.
Wayne State led for much of the first half, building a 20-10 lead at the 10:13 mark on a Henry Penner 3-pointer.
The Mustangs then scored nine straight points and closed within 20-19 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Kenny Byers.
WSC pushed the lead back to six at 31-25, but SMSU closed the final 3:28 of the half strong and held a 33-32 lead at intermission over the Wildcats.
You have free articles remaining.
Southwest Minnesota State held a five point lead (39-34) at the 15:55 mark of the second half, but WSC reeled off seven straight points and took a 41-39 lead on two Obi Patrick free throws.
The game turned into a defensive battle with WSC holding a 50-45 lead with 4:35 to play.
But SMSU’s Andy Stafford sank a trio of 3-pointers in just 1:45 to give the Mustangs the lead for good at 56-54 with 1:47 left.
SMSU increased the lead to five at 60-55 with 23 seconds to play, but WSC used a Nate Mohr basket and a offensive rebound put-back from Ben Dentlinger to close within 60-59 with three seconds left.
WSC then fouled SMSU’s Kenny Byers on the inbounds with 2.3 seconds left and he sank a pair of free throws for the final 62-59 scoring margin.
WSC was 21 of 60 shooting for 35 percent, including 8 for 27 (29.6%) in the second half.
Sophomore center Jordan Janssen recorded his 10th double-double of the year with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Mohr also reached double figures with 10.
WOMEN
LUTHER 91, BUENA VISTA 75: Luther scored 31 points in the first quarter and Buena Vista couldn't slow down the Norse in a 91-75 Luther win on Saturday.
Buena Vista falls to 1-12 on the season and 0-4 in the A-R-C. Luther improves to 5-5 and 3-0 in the A-R-C.
Destiny Einerwold led the Beavers in the loss with 19 points and seven assists. Jennifer Schneider and Nicole Lange each had 15 points. Schneider hit five 3-pointers and Lange had seven rebounds. Erin Gerke had 13 points and Cassy Miller had seven rebounds and five assists.