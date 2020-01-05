COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Buena Vista men bounce back with a win

WSC pushed the lead back to six at 31-25, but SMSU closed the final 3:28 of the half strong and held a 33-32 lead at intermission over the Wildcats.

Southwest Minnesota State held a five point lead (39-34) at the 15:55 mark of the second half, but WSC reeled off seven straight points and took a 41-39 lead on two Obi Patrick free throws.

The game turned into a defensive battle with WSC holding a 50-45 lead with 4:35 to play.

But SMSU’s Andy Stafford sank a trio of 3-pointers in just 1:45 to give the Mustangs the lead for good at 56-54 with 1:47 left.

SMSU increased the lead to five at 60-55 with 23 seconds to play, but WSC used a Nate Mohr basket and a offensive rebound put-back from Ben Dentlinger to close within 60-59 with three seconds left.

WSC then fouled SMSU’s Kenny Byers on the inbounds with 2.3 seconds left and he sank a pair of free throws for the final 62-59 scoring margin.

WSC was 21 of 60 shooting for 35 percent, including 8 for 27 (29.6%) in the second half.

Sophomore center Jordan Janssen recorded his 10th double-double of the year with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Mohr also reached double figures with 10.

